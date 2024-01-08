AFRICA
Niger military grants provisional release to Bazoum's son
A military tribunal in Niger has granted provisional release to the 23-year-old son of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.
Mohamed Bazoum was ousted as Niger's president through a military coup on July 26, 2023. / Photo: AFP / Others
January 8, 2024

Niger's military tribunal granted Mohamed Bazoum Salem, the son of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, provisional release from house arrest in the capital Niamey on Monday, it said in a statement.

Salem, 23, has been in detention at the presidential residence with his parents since his father was toppled during a military coup in July.

The coup, one of eight in West and Central Africa since 2020, was widely condemned, led to sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and prompted widespread calls for Bazoum's release and a return to democratic rule.

The tribunal did not provide details on the fate of Salem's parents.

ECOWAS court's decision

Last month, the ECOWAS Court of Justice ruled that the family's detention was arbitrary and ordered Bazoum's reinstatement. The court, whose decisions cannot be appealed, has given the junta one month to say how it will execute the order, the lawyers said.

Bazoum and his son were indicted after the July 26 coup. Salem was charged of conspiracy with the aim of undermining the authority or security of the state.

The family has had no access to running water or electricity, according to Bazoum's party and their relatives. The family's lawyers previously said they have not been allowed to meet a magistrate or informed about any legal proceedings against them.

