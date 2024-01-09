Salem Bazoum, the son of Niger president Mohamed Bazoum who was toppled in a coup last year, has arrived in Lome, the capital of Togo, after being provisionally released on Monday by a military tribunal.

He was freed after having been held with his parents since the presidential guard took power on July 26, 2023. His parents remain in custody at the presidential residence.

A court document said that it was "up to him to respond to justice as soon as he is required to do so".

The 22-year-old arrived in the Togolese capital on Monday evening, the AFP news agency reports quoting a source close to the ousted president.

Deal confirmed

A statement by the Togolese government confirmed a deal for Bazoum's release after mediation from Togo and Sierra Leone, but gave no details about his whereabouts.

Niger has been ruled by military leaders since the overthrow of elected president Bazoum, which prompted international condemnation.

Military ruler General Abdourahamane Tiani has said his regime wants up to three years for a transition back to a civilian government.

Togo is among several West African states which have been involved in mediation with the Nigerien military regime.

Transition timing

On Monday, Togo Foreign Minister Robert Dussey was in Niamey, where he met with Niger's junta-appointed prime minister, according to Nigerien public television.

This followed a trip by Dussey in mid-December, when he said he had reached an agreement "on the content and timing of the transition" with the prime minister.

The new military regime has distanced itself from Niger's hitherto close European partners - notably France - and has drawn closer t o two of its neighbours, Mali and Burkina Faso, which after recent coups are also run by militaries.