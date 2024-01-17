By Staff Reporter

In Morocco's northern inland of Fez, skilled artisans have practised the craft of metal engraving for centuries.

The delicate and enduring art has been passed down through generations, becoming a cornerstone of Morocco's cultural identity.

"Metal engraving is an ancient craft, and it means engraving on copper, silver, and gold. This craft began in Morocco in the late twelfth century and early thirteenth century. It began in the city of Fez, and over the years it spread to other cities in Morocco, especially Marrakesh," says Mohamed Arnani, owner of an engraving workshop in Fez.

The entire art involves a series of steps that creates engravings that tell tales of tradition and history.

"Engraving on metals depends on three forms, the most important of which are multiple geometric shapes, including underlining. There is also botanical engraving, which is inspired by nature, for example, roses and leaves. There is also the abstract engraving, through which the artist relies on engraving shapes inspired by his imagination," explains Arnani.

To begin, the craftsman must first carefully select high-quality copper.

"The first step is the drawing step, where the craftsman relies on creativity and accuracy in measurements. This is followed by the cutting stage, then comes the engraving stage, and here comes the stage of assembling the pieces," says Moncef Adyel, the owner of a copper workshop in Fez.

Craftsmen bring the designs to life by using different types of engraving, each with their own skills.

Intaglio engraving involves cutting the design into the metal, giving it an almost embossed look.

In recent years, craftsmen also ensure their work strikes a balance between tradition and contemporary demands.

"We always aspire to renew this craft. Therefore, we are working on developing several technical things. For example, we are working on modern paintings and tables that are different from what is traditional,'' says Adyel.

''For example, the most famous chandelier in Morocco is the traditional chandelier that is found, for example, in mosques. Now we have created several modern shapes of the chandelier," he adds.

In recent years, Morocco has made efforts to promote its metal engravings both domestically and internationally.

It has taken proactive steps to safeguard this intangible heritage.

"Unfortunately, they are a craft threatened with extinction, but Morocco’s efforts are protecting this heritage. Its inclusion in the World Heritage is an added value to preserving this heritage and giving it the value that deserve those skills associated with engraving on metals," says Mustapha Jellok, director of the cultural heritage youth, culture and communication ministry in Rabat.

Local markets in Fez serve as a vibrant platform for showcasing and selling the art which Morocco hopes remains an indelible traditional signatures.

