The 2023 Africa Cup of nations is quickly becoming much more than a football tournament.

Fans who throng to the different stadiums to watch games have turned it into a colourful cultural fiesta, palpitating with rich African symbolism that is selling the continent positively on the global stage.

On social media, fans from within and outside the continent have been in awe of the different jaw dropping costumes.

''This game has once again reminded Africa of who we are. We are happy people, we are brothers, we are one,'' wrote a fan @Pana on X.

''So much colour'' agreed @Awemih_Dave9 also on X.

True to their words, the AFCON cup of nations have been a cultural melting point.

For a game that was imported from the west, fans have deliberately raised the ante with each game, making immense efforts to brandish the cultural elements of their home countries.

''All our celebrations, our colours, our dancing is not for my country alone, we do this for Africa, because Africa is great,'' said a Cape Verdean football fan on Facebook.

The different national teams participating at the tournament have also projected the rich diversity of African culture.

Social media was awash at the start of the games with team group photos that saw players announcing their entrance in different customised African attires.

''I hope this bond, this joy, outlasts this game, because Africans deserve to be happy,'' says another fan, Anne, on social media.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.