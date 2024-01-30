AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Italy- Africa summit: PM Meloni pitches plan on energy, migration
The plan has been criticised for targeting Africa's massive natural resources without introducing new forms of development.
Italy- Africa summit: PM Meloni pitches plan on energy, migration
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni delivers the opening speech inside the Madama Palace (Senate) during the Italy-Africa summit, in Rome, Italy / Photo: Reuters
January 30, 2024

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has launched the Italy-Africa summit aimed at unveiling projects of her ambitious plan to reset the relationships between Europe and the African continent, curbing illegal migration flows and turning Italy into a hub of energy supplies from Africa to Europe.

In her opening speech, she cited as examples pilot renewable energy projects from Morocco to Ethiopia and Kenya, adding that they could be replicated in all African countries that will express interest into these new forms of investments.

The initial resources available to finance the plan total $5.95 billion, including credits and cooperation funds, the Italian premier said on Monday, sparking skepticism over the limited financial firepower.

Meloni stressed that the Mattei Plan will be based on “a new approach: not predatory, not paternalistic, but not charitable either," and that it will start a new page in the relationships between Europe and the African countries, with economic and strategic partnerships among "equals."

Controversial agreements

Over the past few months, the Meloni government – which has made stopping illegal migration to Italian shores one of its top priorities – had only revealed six macro areas in which its development plan for Africa would focus: education, food, water, agriculture, energy and infrastructure.

In the past year in government, however, she also sealed controversial bilateral agreements with single countries, such as Tunisia and Albania, aimed at discouraging departures of migrants from North Africa and creating structures to process asylum applications outside the Italian ter ritory.

Opposition parties and African organizations on Monday held protests and organized a sort of counter-summit outside the Italian lower house to express their doubts over the real contents of the Mattei Plan.

Exploiting resources

According to them, despite the government's slogans, it is inspired by a “neocolonial” approach that will end up exploiting Africa's massive natural resources, without introducing new forms of development.

Open criticism to Meloni's approach also came from one of the first African speakers at the summit, African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, who stressed that African countries would have liked to be consulted before Italy unveiled its plan for Africa.

“We need to pass from words to actions,” Faki told the summit. “We cannot be happy with promises that are never maintained.”

“This is not a closed box that we are imposing from above,” Meloni said. “It ’s a plan of concrete and feasible objectives that will be achieved step by step.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us