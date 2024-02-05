By Paula Odek
South African singer Tyla became the fırst winner of the newly-introduced Best African Music Performance category at the Grammys, edging fellow African stars Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Olamide and Ayra Starr.
The Best African Music category was introduced as part of a larger set of updates and amendments aimed at making the awards process “more fair, transparent and accurate.”
The win marks the songstress' her first-ever Grammy.
"I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at 22 years old," the South African singer said in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles
Despite missing out on the award, Burna Boy lit up Los Angeles with a great performance featuring Brandy and 21 Savage. He became the first Nigerian artist to perform at the Grammys.
Taylor Swift secured her fourth Album of the Year win for "Midnights," setting a record in the category.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius - “The Record”
Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”
SZA - “SOS”
Taylor Swift - “Midnights” - WINNER
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste - “Worship”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Victoria Monét - WINNER
Gracie Abrams
Fred again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
The War and Treaty
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?” - WINNER
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE
Asake and Olamide, “Amapiano”
Burna Boy, “City Boys”
David Featuring and Must Keys, “Unavailable”
Ayra Starr, “Rush”
Tyla, “Water” - *WINNER
BEST RAP ALBUM
Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”
Killer Mike - “Michael” - *WINNER
Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”
Nas - “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott - “Utopia”
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kelly Clarkson - “Chemistry”
Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”
Ed Sheeran - Subtract
Taylor Swift, “Midnights” - *WINNER
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine” - *WINNER
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff - WINNER
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,
Hit Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas - WINNER
Justin Tranter
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought - “Love Letter”
Coi Leray - “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000 - “Scientists & Engineers” - WINNER
