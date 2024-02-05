Grammys 2024: Tyla wins over Burna Boy, Davido, Asake
The win marks the South African songstress' her first-ever Grammy.
February 5, 2024

By Paula Odek

South African singer Tyla became the fırst winner of the newly-introduced Best African Music Performance category at the Grammys, edging fellow African stars Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Olamide and Ayra Starr.

The Best African Music category was introduced as part of a larger set of updates and amendments aimed at making the awards process “more fair, transparent and accurate.”

"I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at 22 years old," the South African singer said in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles

Despite missing out on the award, Burna Boy lit up Los Angeles with a great performance featuring Brandy and 21 Savage. He became the first Nigerian artist to perform at the Grammys.

Taylor Swift secured her fourth Album of the Year win for "Midnights," setting a record in the category.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Boygenius - “The Record”

  • Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”

  • Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”

  • Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

  • Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”

  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”

  • SZA - “SOS”

  • Taylor Swift - “Midnights” - WINNER

RECORD OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

  • Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

  • Jon Batiste - “Worship”

  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - WINNER

  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

  • SZA - “Kill Bill”

  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

  • Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Victoria Monét - WINNER

  • Gracie Abrams

  • Fred again

  • Ice Spice

  • Jelly Roll

  • Coco Jones

  • Noah Kahan

  • The War and Treaty

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?” - WINNER

  • Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

  • Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

  • Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

  • SZA - “Kill Bill”

  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

  • Asake and Olamide, “Amapiano”

  • Burna Boy, “City Boys”

  • David Featuring and Must Keys, “Unavailable”

  • Ayra Starr, “Rush”

  • Tyla, “Water” - *WINNER

BEST RAP ALBUM

  • Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”

  • Killer Mike - “Michael” - *WINNER

  • Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”

  • Nas - “King’s Disease III”

  • Travis Scott - “Utopia”

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

  • Kelly Clarkson - “Chemistry”

  • Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”

  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”

  • Ed Sheeran - Subtract

  • Taylor Swift, “Midnights” - *WINNER

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

  • Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

  • Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - *WINNER

  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

  • Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

  • Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

  • Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

  • SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine” - *WINNER

  • Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

  • Jack Antonoff - WINNER

  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,

  • Hit Boy

  • Metro Boomin

  • Daniel Nigro

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

  • Edgar Barrera

  • Jessie Jo Dillon

  • Shane McAnally

  • Theron Thomas - WINNER

  • Justin Tranter

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

  • Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”

  • Black Thought - “Love Letter”

  • Coi Leray - “Players”

  • Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000 - “Scientists & Engineers” - WINNER

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
