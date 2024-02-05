By Paula Odek

South African singer Tyla became the fırst winner of the newly-introduced Best African Music Performance category at the Grammys, edging fellow African stars Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Olamide and Ayra Starr.

The Best African Music category was introduced as part of a larger set of updates and amendments aimed at making the awards process “more fair, transparent and accurate.”

The win marks the songstress' her first-ever Grammy.

"I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at 22 years old," the South African singer said in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles

Despite missing out on the award, Burna Boy lit up Los Angeles with a great performance featuring Brandy and 21 Savage. He became the first Nigerian artist to perform at the Grammys.

Taylor Swift secured her fourth Album of the Year win for "Midnights," setting a record in the category.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - “The Record”

Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”

SZA - “SOS”

Taylor Swift - “Midnights” - WINNER

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste - “Worship”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Victoria Monét - WINNER

Gracie Abrams

Fred again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?” - WINNER

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Asake and Olamide, “Amapiano”

Burna Boy, “City Boys”

David Featuring and Must Keys, “Unavailable”

Ayra Starr, “Rush”

Tyla, “Water” - *WINNER

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”

Killer Mike - “Michael” - *WINNER

Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”

Nas - “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott - “Utopia”

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson - “Chemistry”

Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”

Ed Sheeran - Subtract

Taylor Swift, “Midnights” - *WINNER

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine” - *WINNER

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff - WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas - WINNER

Justin Tranter

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought - “Love Letter”

Coi Leray - “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000 - “Scientists & Engineers” - WINNER

