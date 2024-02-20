A lion has killed a veterinary technologist working at one of Nigeria's top universities.

Olabode Olawuyi had been taking care of the animal for about nine years at the zoological garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University in the southern city of Ile-Ife before the incident on Monday.

Olawuyi was mauled by the big cat during feeding and efforts by his colleagues to rescue him were unsuccessful, a spokesperson for the university, Abiodun Olarewaju said in a statement.

“The management, staff, students, and the entire campus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of Olabode Olawuyi,'' the statement added.

Care since birth

The lion was eventually put to death ''in a humane manner'' following the death of the worker ''to allay fears''.

It was immediately clear why the lion attacked the zookeeper. University officials said an investigation has been ordered.

The deceased had been in charge of the university's zoological garden for more than a decade and taking care of the lion since it was born on campus, the authorities said.

