Davido: Nigerian Afrobeats star pledges $188,000 to orphanages
Davido set up the David Adeleke Foundation in 2022, which he says will give donations annually to orphanages in Nigeria and across Africa.
Davido's fans online have commended his efforts.  / Photo: Reuters
February 21, 2024

Nigerian music star Davido says he will donate 300 million naira ($188,000) to orphanages in his country.

Davido made the announcement on X on Tuesday, saying it is ‘’his yearly contribution to the country.’’

"I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria...as my yearly contribution to the nation..details of disbursement tomorrow," Davido said.

His fans online have commended his efforts, saying the contribution comes at a crucial time as Nigeria grapples with a cost of living crisis.

The Afrobeats star is not new to acts of philanthropy. In November 2021, the Afrobeats star said he was donating all N200 million ($125,746) contributed by his friends to mark his 29th birthday to charity.

A five-man disbursement committee, with three professors and one pastor, was set up to ensure transparency.

In 2022, the multi-award-winning singer set up the David Adeleke Foundation, which he says will give donations annually to orphanages in Nigeria and across Africa.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy is hit by an economic crisis with decades high inflation.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
