Davido: The Nigerian afrobeats star's 02 Arena 'magical' concert
The multi-award-winning artist has been on tour since releasing his Grammy-nominated fourth album, 'Timeless' in March 2023.
January 29, 2024

Nigerian entertainer Davido has once again proven his international status as he has taken social media by storm after successfully hosting his highly anticipated Timeless concert at the O2 Arena in London.

On social media, #Davido02Arena has been trending on X with videos, photos, and reactions from his fans, who have given his performance rave reviews.

Davido is also in awe, calling the appreciation from fans ‘’magical’’ on social media.

The multi-award-winning artist has been on tour since releasing his Grammy-nominated fourth album, 'Timeless' in March 2023.

Two weeks ago, he announced the sell-out of the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

At the 'Timeless Concert', Davido performed many of the hit songs from his catalogue and was joined by other Nigerian guest performers, including Mayorkun, with whom he performed their hit single 'The Best'. Kizz Daniel also came on stage to perform their recent collaboration, 'Twe Twe'.

This is the third time the 31-year-old ‘Unavailable’ crooner is selling out the arena, having previously successfully held sold-out concerts there in 2019 and 2022.

The O2 Arena is among the world’s biggest entertainment venues.

The Timeless Concert Tour is a marathon concert scheduled to take place in different cities across the globe, including Paris, Laval (Canada), New York, and Florida.

Davido's O2 concert comes a week ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards, where he is competing in three categories for the chance to win his first Grammy.

