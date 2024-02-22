As the world marks Black History Month in February, music fans across the globe on Thursday remembered the late legendary black American singer Whitney Houston, who released her platinum-selling album ‘You Give Good Love’ exactly 39 years ago (February 22, 1985).

Whitney Houston accidentally drowned 12 years ago in a hotel in Beverly Hills, according to a coroner’s report.

‘You Give Good Love’ is particularly celebrated because it symbolically gave Houston a noticeable position as a black female performer when it was released and went on to top the US Billboard Hot Black Singles chart.

It was also nominated for Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 28th Grammy Awards in 1986.

Many artists say the singer remains one of their greatest musical influences.

‘’Greatest female singer of my lifetime, Lady Witney Houston’’ said a fan, @medicboyc, on X.

She is also remembered for the hit single ‘’Greatest Love of All'' originally recorded by George Benson, another black American singer.

The opening lines to the song:‘’I believe the children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way’’, has been described as apt, especially in the light of current global affairs where many children have been killed in different conflicts across the world.

Whitney dedicates the song to the children around her and suggests that adults should do more to bolster them in their youth. She also reminds the listener that children are the next generation and will be the ones driving the world ahead.

Last year, iconic American artists like Ariana Grande, Beyonce, and Mariah Carey said they continued to be influenced by her energy and the message her music shared.

Ariana Grande paid tribute to her at her “Greatest Hits” concert by performing some of Houston’s most powerful songs and later tweeted, “honored to pay my homage to my angel tonight.”

Beyonce said, “I always wanted to be like her. She was the ultimate legend, the ultimate woman.”

South African singer Belinda Davids has perhaps paid the strongest tribute, belting Witney's unique high notes and dedicating all her music tours around the world to the legendary singer.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.