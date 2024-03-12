World number one Novak Djokovic was stunned 6-4 3-6 6-3 by Luca Nardi in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday, a victory which the 20-year-old Italian described as a "miracle".

Nardi, who grew up idolizing Djokovic and is ranked 123rd in the world, played the match of his life to defeat the Serbian, dropping his racket and putting his hands over his face after firing an ace out wide to seal the win.

The defeat ends Djokovic's bid for a record sixth title at the tournament.

"This is a miracle," said Nardi, "I'm a 20-year-old guy, 100 in the world and I beat Novak.

Nardi came out flying under the lights on centre court, drawing Djokovic to the net with a short ball and then rifling a forehand past him for an early break and a 3-2 lead.

Djokovic was well short of his best and a service return from the 24-times Grand Slam champion found the net to hand Nardi the first set.

The top seed broke Nardi twice in the second set and held at love to level the contest but his opponent, who had a poster of Djokovic on his wall growing up, refused to back down.

Nardi hit a backhand that Djokovic could not put back in play for a crucial break and a 4-2 advantage in the decider before pulling off the upset.

Nardi will next face American Tommy Paul.

