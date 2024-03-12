SPORTS
Maurizio Sarri resigns as Lazio head coach
Maurizio Sarri has reportedly resigned as Lazio head coach following a streak of poor results.
Maurizio Sarri joined Lazio as its head coach in 2021. / Photo: AP
March 12, 2024

Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri has resigned after a poor run of form left the Serie A team off the pace in the race for European football, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Contacted by AFP, Lazio refused to either confirm or deny the widespread reports that Sarri had stepped down.

Monday night's 2-1 home defeat to Udinese left Lazio seven points from Atalanta who sit in Italy's Europa Conference League place and a further four away from the final Champions League spot held by Bologna.

Lazio finished second last season but are currently ninth after losing 12 of their 28 league fixtures.

Not completely over

Sarri's team were also dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich after leading by a single goal following the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Lazio's season is not completely over as they are in the Italian Cup semi-finals, where they will take on Juventus over two legs.

Sarri joined Lazio in 2021 after a year's sabbatical following his league title win at Juventus at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 65-year-old, who also won the 2019 Europa League with Chelsea, is most famous for the flamboyant Napoli team which nearly won Serie A in 2018.

SOURCE:AFP
