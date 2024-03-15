AFRICA
Al-Shabaab siege on Mogadishu hotel ends as 'all terrorists are killed'
The 13-hour siege of SYL Hotel in Somalia's capital has ended, but information about casualties remains unavailable.
Al Shabab group attacked SYL Hotel in Mogadishu on March 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 15, 2024

A siege by Al Shabab terrorists of a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu ended on Friday after more than 13 hours, a police officer has told AFP.

"All the terrorist gunmen were killed, and the situation has returned to normal now, the security forces are carrying out a thorough clearance and investigations," said the officer, Abdirahim Yusuf on Friday.

The assault, for which Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility, began at around 9:45 pm [1845 GMT] on Thursday when gunmen stormed the SYL hotel in a hail of bullets.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the hotel, but witnesses described the attackers shooting indiscriminately.

Deadly insurgency

Al-Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against the internationally backed federal government for more than 16 years and has often targeted hotels, which tend to host high-ranking Somali and foreign officials.

Although the group was driven out of the capital by an African Union force, it retains a strong presence in rural Somalia and regularly carry out attacks against political and civilian targets, including in Mogadishu.

The beleaguered central government launched a major offensive against al-Shabaab in August 2022, joining forces with local clan militias.

But the offensive has suffered setbacks despite early gains.

