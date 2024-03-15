Israel's war on besieged Gaza has killed at least 31,341 people and wounded 73,134. Its relentless bombardment is now in its fifth month.

The murals, according to the artists who painted them, symbolise Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation. They are also a symbol of protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The street art culture is vibrant and diverse in the Kenyan capital, with a wide range of colourful murals and graffiti dotting the walls of the city's buildings, bridges and neighbourhoods.

Artists find expression for social and political issues affecting them locally or on a global scale through graffitis and murals among other forms of street art.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.