Saturday, March 16, 2024

10:00 GMT - A US charity has said its team in war-ravaged Gaza had finished unloading the first maritime aid shipment to reach the besieged territory.

"All cargo was offloaded and is being readied for distribution in Gaza," World Central Kitchen said in a statement, noting that the aid was "almost 200 tons of food".

09:33 GMT —Mohammad Mustafa accepts task to form 19th Palestinian government

Palestinian Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Mustafa has accepted the task of forming a new government.

“The Prime Minister-designate accepted in a letter sent to the president tonight his assignment to form the 19th government as specified in the law and to pursue extensive consultations for its approval for ratification by the president,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported a day after Mustafa's appointment by President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday.

“I am honored to accept this assignment and recognise the seriousness of the stage that the Palestinian cause is going through, the difficult conditions inflicted upon our steadfast people and the existing challenges faced, particularly in light of the repercussions of the ongoing months-long Israeli aggression against our people,” he added.

09:20 GMT — Japan to join maritime humanitarian aid initiative to Gaza

Japan will join a maritime corridor initiative to supply humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has announced.

"The Japanese government plans to coordinate promptly with other related countries to deliver food, medical and hygiene supplies through the maritime corridor," the Jiji Press news agency quoted Kamikawa as saying on Friday.

Kamikawa said the corridor could help get unconstrained aid to people in Gaza, which has been under devastating Israel bombardment and ground attacks since early October.

09:12 GMT- At least 80 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded in overnight Israeli attacks on Gaza's homes and other infrastructure, according to Palestinian media and officials.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israel continued to attack various parts of Gaza, including the Nusairat camp and main Gaza City.

The Israeli army bombed a house on Al Jala Street, leaving many residents trapped under the rubble. It demolished a seven-storey building near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where displaced Palestinians are staying, resulting in the deaths of dozens, with many more trapped under the rubble.

2208 GMT — US 'working intensively' to 'bridge remaining gap' for Gaza ceasefire deal

The US said it is "working intensively" with Tel Aviv, Qatar and Egypt to "bridge the remaining gap" to reach a temporary ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas resistance group.

Speaking to reporters during a news conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that Hamas presented a proposal for a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, although he refused to "get into the details."

"We have conversations that are happening now as we speak here, and I am convinced they'll go on into the coming days," he said.

2157 GMT — Italy's foreign minister presents 'Food for Gaza' initiative to Palestinian, Israeli counterparts

Italy's foreign minister has presented the "Food for Gaza" humanitarian initiative to his Palestinian and Israeli counterparts, according to a statement.

Antonio Tajani held telephone conversations with Israel Katz from Israel and Palestinian Riad Maliki, said the Italian Foreign Ministry.

Tajani explained that Italy launched the initiative with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization [FAO], the World Food Program [WFP] and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies [IFRC] to alleviate "the suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip by joining forces to address the extremely serious humanitarian crisis."

2100 GMT — Vessel reportedly targeted near Yemen's Hudaida

British maritime security firm Ambrey and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] reported an incident near Yemen's Hudaida where Houthis continue to attack shipping lanes in solidarity with Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

UKMTO said it had received a report of an incident 35 nautical kilometres west of Hudaida where the master of a merchant vessel reported an explosion a distance off the vessel's starboard beam.

"There is no damage to the vessel, and the crew are reported safe. The vessel is continuing to its next port of call," UKMTO added in an advisory note.

