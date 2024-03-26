BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Ethiopian bank recovers 78pc of funds in system glitch
An Ethiopian bank that lost millions of US dollars in unauthorised deductions has recovered 78% of the funds.
Ethiopian bank recovers 78pc of funds in system glitch
The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has at least 20 million customers, making it the biggest bank in the country. / Photo: AA
March 26, 2024

The state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has recovered 78% of its funds affected by a recent system glitch, the bank's president told reporters on Tuesday.

The March 16 glitch involved 25,761 customers in unauthorised transactions, putting 801.4 million Ethiopian birr (around $14 million) at risk of theft.

Efforts by the bank have resulted in the retrieval of 662.9 million birr (about $12 million) of the total amount at risk.

The bank is actively pursuing the remaining 178 million birr (around $3 million), with measures in place to freeze these funds held in other banks, according to the president.

Legal action

Initial recovery operations saw 44.6 million birr (nearly $79,000) reclaimed from 10,727 customers with sufficient funds, followed by 205.8 million birr (around $7 million) partially recovered from 15,008 customers with insufficient balances.

Nearly 9,300 voluntarily reimbursed the full amount and 5,160 returned partial sums.

However, 567 clients have yet to return the funds, prompting the bank to consider legal action, the president told reporters.

Investigations into the system glitch are ongoing, with preliminary findings attributing the issue to transaction reversals caused by a recent system upgrade.

Established in 1942, the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has grown into one of East Africa's largest banks, with over 20 million customers and total assets of around $23 billion, according to Statista.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us