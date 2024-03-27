SPORTS
Mali breaks decades-long losing streak against Nigeria
It was Mali's first win over the Super Eagles in almost 49 years.
Nigeria Super Eagles made changes in the team that played against Mali. Photo / NFF / Others
March 27, 2024

Mali secured a confidence-boositing 2-0 win over Nigeria o Tuesday, breaking a nearly five decade-long losing streak against the Africa Cup of Nations runners-up.

A first half goal by El Bilal Toure and a late goal from Kamory Doumbia gave Eagles the win over their West African rivals in the international friendly match played in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

It was Mali's first win over the Super Eagles in nearly 49 years, according to local reports.

"A few mistakes cost us the match but it was not a bad game. We created a couple of chances, we didn't score," Nigeria's interim coach George Finidi told journalists.

'Not outplayed'

He added: "I'm happy with the way the boys played. We were not outplayed, I would have loved a different result but that is not the case."

Mali, quarter-finalists at the last African Cup of Nations, dominated play in the first half and were awarded for their efforts after Toure capitalised on a defensive blunder.

Nigeria dominated proceedings in the second half but were undone by poor finishing.

Mali confirmed their victory when Doumbia slammed his shot past Nwabali, who had no chance.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
