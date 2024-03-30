The son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to fight corruption in the military after taking over as its top commander.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, a general and the eldest son of Museveni, “vowed to improve the welfare of soldiers by fighting the evil of corruption and mismanagement of resources,” in his acceptance speech on Friday.

Museveni, who has ruled for nearly 40 years, appointed his 49-year-old son as the new Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) last week, a move opposition politicians criticized as a ploy by the president to groom his son for the presidency.

Museveni has repeatedly denied the accusation, which is commonly referred to as the “Muhoozi Project.”

Presidential advisor

Prior to his appointment as CDF, Muhoozi served as senior presidential advisor in charge of special operations. He previously announced he would succeed his father as president.

Muhoozi has been holding rallies recently, violating a law barring serving army officers from engaging in partisan politics.

As a high-ranking military official, Muhoozi is barred from speaking publicly about political matters, but he said his activities were nonpartisan.

Opposition politicians said that Museveni appointing family members rather than thinking of the national plight was worrying.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.