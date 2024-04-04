AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan's former PM Hamdok faces charges of 'inciting war'
Fifteen other people, including journalists and politicians face similar charges.
Hamdok has been in talks for several months with Sudanese and regional figures in a bid to put an end to the war. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 4, 2024

Sudan's prosecutors have accused former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok of "inciting war against the state" and other charges that could carry the death penalty, according to state television.

The prosecutor's office is loyal to military chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, whose regular armed forces have been at war since April 2023 with paramilitary leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, AFP news agency reports.

Fifteen other people, including journalists and politicians who like Hamdok live abroad, face similar charges such as "violating the constitution."

The former prime minister has not yet publicly commented on the accusations.

Fleeing Sudan

Hamdok, Sudan's most prominent civilian politician, was the country's first premier in a fragile transition following an uprising after decades under Omar al Bashir's rule.

He was placed under house arrest after an October 2021 coup by former allies Dagalo and Burhan.

After a brief reinstatement, Hamdok resigned in January 2022 and fled to Abu Dhabi. He has since re-emerged as part of a new coalition known as Taqadum.

Dagalo embrace

Sudan's war has claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than 8.5 million people, according to the UN.

Hamdok has been in talks for several months with Sudanese and regional figures in a bid to put an end to the war.

These efforts have seen Dagalo, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), embrace Hamdok.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
