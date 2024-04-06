AFRICA
Nigeria to launch new digital  ID card linked to bank account
The card will become the country's default national ID and only registered citizens and legal residents will be eligible to request the card.
The digital card will be obtained on request by citizens and legal residents. Photo / NIMC / Others
April 6, 2024

The Nigerian government has announced plans to launch new national identity cards that can be linked to individuals’ bank accounts.

The goal is to centralise data of cardholders as well as to facilitate financial inclusion of millions of people outside the formal economy.

The card will become the country's default national ID.

Only registered citizens and legal residents will be eligible to request the card, the National Identity Management Commission said on Saturday.

Welfare services

Cardholders will be able to access government welfare services, including economic support initiatives meant to cushion people against economic shocks.

In January, the government temporarily suspended welfare programmes, including cash transfers targeting millions of poor households and a school feeding programme, over alleged fraud by officials.

Holders of the new ID cards will be able to transact all types of financial services by linking the card to bank accounts of their choice.

It is meant to "facilitate financial inclusion for disenfrachised Nigerians", the identity management agency said.

Secure data

The plan is a joint initiative of the Nationality Certificate Authority (NIMC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Interbank Financial Services Program (NIBSS).

The identity management agency said measures had been taken to secure the personal data of cardholders "and will ensure compliance with international standards on data security".

Request for the new cards will be made available online, at any commercial bank or NMC offices nationwide.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
