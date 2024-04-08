Nigeria's former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele pleaded 'not guilty' at a bail hearing in Lagos on Monday to fresh charges alleging misuse of authority, abuse of office and corrupt practices.

The latest charges, brought by Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, include receiving bribes, accepting gifts via intermediaries, engaging in corrupt practices, obtaining property fraudulently, and providing improper benefits to his associates, court documents showed.

The court reserved judgment until Thursday and remanded Emefiele in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as Tuesday and Wednesday are public holidays.

Emefiele's is the most high-profile corruption case under President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office last May and suspended the central bank governor 11 days later.

Wide ranging allegations

He has already been charged in the capital Abuja with procurement fraud and other offences - which he has denied - after being arrested last June.

He resigned in August, paving the way for the appointment of new governor Olayemi Cardoso, and was granted bail in November.

On Friday, a special investigator hired by Tinubu to probe the central bank under Emefiele said he had completed his work, though his conclusions have not been made public.

