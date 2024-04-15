Nigerian silver boxing heavyweight Efe Ajagba won a fierce bout against Italian professional boxer Guido Vianello and former sparring partner, retaining his WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship belt.

Judges gave the win to Efe by split decision with scores 96-94 (twice) for Ajagba and 94-96 for Vianello in the bout which took place at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas over the weekend.

“We know each other well,” Efe Ajagba said at the pre-fight press conference. “We’ve sparred each other. So, we know each other a lot. We have Olympic backgrounds, so that’s how it happened.”

The fight has been described as a ‘’crowd-pleasing’’ encounter by organisers who praised Efe for successfully shaking out the impacts of a powerful right hand blow in the second round that sent him stumbling into the ropes and nearly tipping him out of the ring.

Ajagba however, had a brilliant comeback over the next few rounds as he dominated the fight.

Vianello who appeared fatiguing by the fifth took a strong left uppercut from Ajagba that stunned and slurred his performance.

