By Charles Mgbolu

The Tribeca Film Festival has unveiled its line-up of films due to gloss screening theatres in this year’s edition.

The film festivalis an annual film screening festival organised by Tribeca Productions that showcases a diverse selection of film, episodic, talks, music, games, art, and immersive programming.

Each year, the festival hosts over 600 screenings with approximately 150,000 attendees, and awards independent artists in 23 juried competitive categories.

Some African films have made the prestigious line-up due to run fromJune 5 to 16, 2024, in New York City.

Made in Ethiopia (Ethiopia)

Made in Ethiopia tells the story of a businesswoman named Motto, who is tasked with launching a Chinese industrial zone in Ethiopia. The film is directed by Xinyan Yu and Max Duncan. Produced by Tamara Dawit, Max Duncan, and Xinyan Yu.

Era Oculta – Hidden Era (Mozambique)

The film is set in the vibrant city of Maputo, Mozambique, where Rastafari artist Phambi works to support his young son’s education while resiliently navigating the complexities of living an artistic life in a dynamic city.

It is directed and produced by Carlos Vargas. Written by Carlos Vargas and Franziska Ruess. It featured Paula Matlombe, Ednora Matlombe, Isac Tivane "Phambi," and Ixon Tivane.

Searching for Amani, (Kenya)

In this thriller, a 13-year-old aspiring journalist investigates his father’s mysterious murder within the boundaries of one of Kenya’s largest wildlife conservancies.

As a ravaging drought encroaches, his quest to find the killer shifts as the collateral damage of a warming world is revealed.

Searching for Amani is directed by Nicole Gormley, Debra Aroko. Produced by Peter Goetz, Mungai Kiroga, and Nicole Gormley.

The Weekend, (Nigeria)

The drama thriller film follows an orphan girl who, while yearning for a family, visits her fiancée’s seemingly idyllic family and discovers their dark secret.

It was directed by Daniel Emeke Oriahi. Written by Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu, and Freddie O. Anyaegbunam Jr. and produced by Uche Okocha.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.