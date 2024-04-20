TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan receives Hamas chief in Istanbul
Ankara is tirelessly continuing diplomatic efforts to establish an independent State of Palestine, which is the key to permanent regional peace, says Erdogan.
Turkish President Erdogan receives Hamas chief in Istanbul
Erdogan assured that Israel will pay the price for its oppressive and genocidal acts. / Photo: AA  
April 20, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniya in Istanbulto discuss Israel's attacks on Palestinian lands, especially besieged Gaza.

During the meeting on Saturday, the leaders discussed measures for ensuring adequate and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and how to achieve a fair and lasting peace process in the region.

Erdogan stressed that Ankara is tirelessly continuing diplomatic efforts to draw international attention to the oppression of the Palestinians, and emphasises the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire at every opportunity.

Evaluating the tensions between Israel and Iran, he emphasised that such events should not distract the international community from the atrocities Israel continues to inflict in Gaza.

Türkiye is making all efforts to establish an independent State of Palestine, which is the key to permanent regional peace, Erdogan stressed, also vowing that Israel will pay the price for its oppressive and genocidal acts.

With more than 45 thousand tons of aid shipped to the region to date, Türkiye is the leading provider of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The country has also implemented several sanctions against Israel, including restrictions on trade.

Over 34,049 Palestinians killed

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Haniya in Doha to discuss the latest in Gaza on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Haniya, along with his delegation, deliberated on issues concerning humanitarian assistance to the besieged enclave, ceasefire, and hostages, the sources added.

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza, where at least 34,049 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 76,901 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us