Tesla to lay off nearly 2,700 workers
Electric vehicle automaker Tesla has announced that it will soon lay off nearly 2,700 employees due to depressed sales.
Tesla has announced another round of layoffs, targeting more than 10% of jobs. / Photo: Reuters
April 23, 2024

Tesla will lay off 2,688 employees at its Texas factory, the electric vehicle maker said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

The notice on Monday was issued under the WARN Act, a US labour law that requires companies with 100 or more employees to notify 60 days ahead of planned closings or mass layoffs.

Under pressure from falling sales and an intensifying price war, Tesla announced another round of layoffs last week, cutting more than 10% of jobs.

The global job cuts include 285 employees in Buffalo, New York.

SOURCE:Reuters
