Monday, May 6, 2024

18:46 GMT — Senior Hamas member Khalil al-Hayya has said a proposal agreed by the group for a Gaza ceasefire includes a three-stage truce with the goal of a lasting ceasefire.

Hayya told Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel that each phase would last 42 days, and the deal includes plans for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the return of Palestinians displaced by the ongoing war, an exchange of hostages and prisoners and the aim of a "permanent ceasefire."

19:17 GMT — Isreal to continue attacks on Rafah: statement

The Israeli cabinet has unanimously decided to continue attacks on Rafah, according to a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The statement claimed Gaza truce and prisoner swap proposal agreed by Hamas was "far from" meeting Israel's requirements.

18:58 GMT — Hamas chief, Qatari emir review 'required measures' to guarantee implementing Gaza ceasefire proposal: Hamas

Hamas chief Ismail Haniya reviewed with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani the "required measures" to guarantee implementing the ceasefire proposal, the Palestinian group said in a statement.

Hamas earlier said it had accepted a proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators after weeks of stop-start talks on a deal for a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages to Israel.

18:53 GMT — Intense Israeli air strikes on Rafah: AFP

Israel carried out intense air strikes on Rafah after reiterating a call for people to evacuate the east of the city in southern Gaza, according to an AFP news agency correspondent.

The strikes had been virtually continuous in the past 30 minutes, the correspondent on the ground in Rafah said shortly before 1900 GMT.

18:34 GMT — US 'reviewing' Hamas' ceasefire response with partners in region

Following Hamas's announcement that it had agreed to a ceasefire deal for Gaza, the US said it had received Hamas's response to the deal and is reviewing it with its regional partners.

"I can confirm that Hamas has issued a response. We are reviewing that response now and discussing it with our partners in the region," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Noting that CIA Director Bill Burns remains in the region to work on reaching a deal, Miller said: "We will be discussing this response with our partners over the coming hours."

18:32 GMT — Israeli official says 'examining' ceasefire proposal agreed by Hamas

A senior Israeli official said the government was studying the Gaza ceasefire proposal that Hamas said it had accepted, adding it was not the "framework" Israel had previously agreed to.

"We have received the proposal and are reviewing it. It is not the framework that was agreed upon. We are examining it," the official told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

18:29 GMT — Israel army maintains Rafah evacuation order ahead of 'ground operation'

Israel's army reiterated its call for evacuations in Rafah as it prepares for a "ground operation" in the southern Gaza city, despite Hamas saying it had approved a truce proposal.

"We also call on residents this evening to evacuate," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a broadcast address after the Hamas announcement, adding that throughout the day, Israeli air force targeted more than 50 targets in Rafah.

17:33 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan welcomes Hamas accepting ceasefire, hopes Israel will do the same

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he welcomed the decision by Palestinian group Hamas to accept a ceasefire in Gaza, adding he hopes Israel would do the same.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan called on Western countries to increase pressure on Israel's leadership to accept the ceasefire.

"We welcome the statement by Hamas that they accepted the ceasefire with our suggestion. Now, Israel must take the same step," he said.

17:05 GMT —'Ball in Israel's court' after group accepts truce plan — Hamas

A senior Hamas official has said that Israel must decide whether it accepts or "obstructs" a truce in Gaza after the Palestinian group announced it had accepted mediators' latest proposal.

"After Hamas agreed to the mediators' proposal for a ceasefire, the ball is now in the court of Israeli occupation, whether it will agree to the ceasefire agreement or obstruct it," the official told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the negotiations.

17:33 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan welcomes Hamas accepting ceasefire, hopes Israel will do the same

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he welcomed the decision by Palestinian group Hamas to accept a ceasefire in Gaza, adding he hopes Israel would do the same.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan called on Western countries to increase pressure on Israel's leadership to accept the ceasefire.

"We welcome the statement by Hamas that they accepted the ceasefire with our suggestion. Now, Israel must take the same step," he said.

16:44 GMT — Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal of Qatar, Egypt — Haniya

Hamas has said that it had accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar.

The resistance group said in a statement that its chief, Ismail Haniya, had informed Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence chief of its acceptance of their proposal.

There were no immediate details over what the agreement entailed.

16:35 GMT — Fire erupts at Rafah aid warehouses after Israeli attack

Israeli forces bombed humanitarian aid warehouses on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, according to an Anadolu news agency reporter.

A fire broke out at the warehouses, but was quickly brought under control, the reporter said, adding that several aid trucks were damaged in the attack.

Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera News channel aired a video of Egyptian firefighters trying to extinguish the fire at the aid warehouses. The broadcaster, however, did not provide any details about injuries or damage.

16:21 GMT — Hamas delegation to visit Egypt Tuesday to continue Gaza ceasefire talks: Egyptian media

A Hamas delegation is set to visit Egypt on Tuesday to continue Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel, according to Egyptian media.

The state-run Al-Qahera News channel, citing a high-level source, said the Hamas delegation will arrive in Cairo early Tuesday, without providing any further details.

There was no confirmation from the Palestinian group of the report.

16:15 GMT — Ordering Gaza civilians to leave Rafah 'inhumane': UN human rights chief

The UN human rights chief called Israel ordering civilians to relocate from Rafah "inhumane," warning that civilian deaths, suffering, and destruction are set to "increase beyond already unbearable levels."

"Gazans continue to be hit with bombs, disease, and even famine. And today, they have been told that they must relocate yet again as Israeli military operations into Rafah scale up," Volker Turk said in a statement.

"This is inhumane," Turk stressed, underscoring that it runs contrary to the basic principles of international humanitarian and human rights law.

16:12 GMT — Biden reiterates 'clear position on Rafah' during call with Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden "reiterated his clear position on Rafah" during a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as hundreds of Palestinian civilians flee the southern Gaza city under yet more Israeli evacuation orders.

During their conversation, Biden "updated the Prime Minister on efforts to secure a hostage deal, including through ongoing talks today in Doha, Qatar," the White House said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister agreed to ensure the Kerem Shalom crossing is open for humanitarian assistance for those in need," it added.

16:09 GMT — 'Limited response' from Palestinians in Rafah to Israeli evacuation orders: Gaza media office

Gaza's government media office said there is a "limited response" from Palestinians to Israeli orders to evacuate the eastern neighbourhoods of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

"All vital institutions in eastern Rafah are still operating as usual, including the Rafah land crossing and Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital," Salama Marouf, head of the media office, said in a statement.

15:53 GMT — Egypt warns of 'grave humanitarian risks' from any Israeli attack on Rafah

Egypt warned of "grave humanitarian risks" from a planned Israeli ground attack in Rafah city at the southern tip of Gaza.

An Israeli operation in Rafah "will entail grave humanitarian risks that threaten more than a million Palestinians residing in that region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It urged Israel to exercise "maximum restraint" to avoid further escalation "at this extremely sensitive time in the course of the ceasefire negotiations."

15:50 GMT — Any operation in Rafah will 'exponentially increase humanitarian catastrophe': WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said any operation in Rafah will "exponentially increase humanitarian catastrophe," warning that new displacement will result in "worsening levels of hunger and additional loss of lives."

"Given the already precarious living conditions, and broken health system, any operation in Rafah will exponentially increase the humanitarian catastrophe and push an already fragile aid operation to a breaking point," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told Anadolu news agency.

Harris warned: "A new wave of displacement would exacerbate overcrowding, further limiting access to food, water, health and sanitation services, leading to increased disease outbreaks, worsening levels of hunger, and additional loss of lives."

15:18 GMT — Republican senators threaten ICC prosecutor over Israel arrest warrants: Zeteo

A letter from a group of influential Republican senators has been sent to Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), cautioning against the issuance of international arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

The letter, obtained by Zeteo and signed by 12 GOP senators, warns Khan of potential "severe sanctions" if such warrants are pursued.

It asserts that any ICC action against Netanyahu and his associates regarding their actions in Gaza would not only be viewed as a threat to Israel's sovereignty but also to that of the United States.

14:40 GMT —'Thousands' of Palestinians fleeing eastern Rafah — aid group

"Thousands" of Gazans were leaving eastern Rafah amid bombing and after Israeli forces had ordered the southern Gaza area evacuated, the Palestinian Red Crescent told AFP news agency.

"The numbers of citizens moving from the eastern areas of Rafah towards the west are large, especially after the intensification of the bombing, there are thousands of citizens leaving their homes", said Red Crescent spokesperson Osama al-Kahlout.

14:03 GMT — France expresses 'firm opposition' to any Israeli offensive on Rafah

France voiced "firm opposition" to any Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, warning that any forced displacement of civilians under Israel's new relocation order would constitute a "war crime."

"France reiterates its firm opposition to an Israeli offensive on Rafah, where more than 1.3 million people are taking refuge in a situation of great distress," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Forced displacement of a civilian population constitutes a war crime," the ministry added.

13:58 GMT — Norway urges Israel to refrain from attacking Rafah

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide called on Israel to refrain from a military invasion of Rafah, in southern Gaza, warning such action would be a tragedy for displaced Palestinians.

"Israel must refrain from further plans to enter Rafah, where more than one million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge," Eide said in a statement.

According to him, it would make it even more difficult and dangerous to provide Palestinians with life-saving humanitarian aid. "Gaza is a man-made disaster. Words cannot describe the suffering and hardship its 2.3 million inhabitants have endured over the past seven months," he added.

13:41 GMT — Palestinian Authority urges US intervention

The Palestinian Authority (PA) said it is engaged in intensive contacts to halt Israeli plans to invade Rafah city in southern Gaza.

Around 100,000 Palestinian civilians are estimated to be living in the areas the Israeli army has ordered to be evacuated, according to Israeli Army Radio.

"We call on the US administration to intervene immediately to prevent this massacre, which would have serious consequences," the PA said in a statement. The Ramallah-based authority said it is holding contacts with regional and international parties, especially the US, "to halt the invasion of Rafah."

12:51 GMT — Jordan warns of 'another massacre' in Rafah

Failure to prevent another Israeli massacre in Rafah in southern Gaza will be an "indelible stain" on the international community, Jordan warned.

Around 100,000 Palestinian civilians are estimated to be living in the areas to be evacuated, according to Israeli Army Radio.

"Another massacre of the Palestinians is in the making. Israel is warning Palestinians to leave Rafah as it threatens an attack. All must act now to prevent it," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement.

"Failure to prevent the massacre will be an indelible stain on the international community," he said. "Too many massacres have been allowed. Enough."

12:42 GMT — Israel army strikes two Rafah areas it ordered evacuated: officials

Gaza civil defence and aid officials said that Israeli jets struck two areas in eastern Rafah the Israeli military had ordered to be evacuated, ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Palestinian city.

"The areas targeted by the Israeli occupation are near the perimeter of Gaza International Airport, the Al-Shuka area, the Abu Halawa area, the Salaheddin street area and the Salam neighbourhood," Gaza civil defence agency spokesperson Ahmed Ridwan told AFP news agency.

Another aid official confirmed the strikes. The Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment.

12:38 GMT — Hundreds of Palestinians evacuate eastern Rafah

Hundreds of Palestinians began evacuating from areas east of Rafah amid Israeli plans to invade the city in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

Witnesses told Anadolu news agency that evacuees began to move toward central and western Rafah, west of Khan Younis and north of Deir al Balah.

The Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders on Monday for Palestinians in the eastern neighbourhoods of Rafah and called on them to move to the town of al-Mawasi in southern Gaza.

12:26 GMT — Israel's Rafah evacuation order 'unacceptable': EU's Borrell

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell condemned Israel's order for Palestinians living in eastern Rafah to flee the southern Gazan city ahead of an expected ground assault.

"Israel's evacuation orders to civilians in Rafah portend the worst: more war and famine. It is unacceptable. Israel must renounce to a ground offensive," Borrell wrote in English on X, formerly Twitter.

"The EU, with the International Community, can and must act to prevent such scenario," he added.

12:24 GMT — Gaza death toll exceeds 34,700 as Israel's Rafah offensive looms

At least 34,735 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza since last October, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement added that 78,108 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed 52 people and injured 90 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

12:17 GMT — Leaders of China, France, EU call for ceasefire in Gaza

Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen reiterated their call for a ceasefire in Gaza at a three-way meeting in Paris.

In brief comments to the media after the meeting, the EU Commission chief said: "We discussed the situation in the Middle East which is of great concern to both of us."

"No effort can be spared in de-escalating tensions and preventing a wider conflict in the region," said von der Leyen.

11:32 GMT — 26 killed as Israeli warplanes strike several houses in Rafah

At least 26 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, medical sources told Anadolu news agency.

Several people were also injured in the attacks that targeted at least 11 houses in the city since Sunday evening, the sources said.

Gaza's Civil Defence Agency said several people were still missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

10:24 GMT — Israeli forces order Palestinians to evacuate eastern Rafah

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has said that Israel's Rafah evacuation order ahead of an expected offensive is a "dangerous escalation that will have consequences".

Hamas officials also claimed that the decision to evacuate the Palestinian population from Rafah will lead to the suspension of hostage negotiations.

Israeli army has started evacuating some neighbourhoods near the border in eastern Rafah, ahead of an expected ground assault in Palestine's southern city of Gaza today.

09:42 GMT — Israeli offensive in Rafah would mean more civilian suffering, deaths: UN

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has expressed grave concerns about the potential consequences of an Israeli offensive in Rafah.

“An Israeli offensive in Rafah would mean more civilian suffering and deaths,” UNRWA wrote on X. “The consequences would be devastating for 1.4 million people.”

“UNRWA is not evacuating: the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible and will continue providing lifesaving aid to people,” it said.

09:19 GMT — EU says establishing ceasefire urgent in Gaza amid 'full-blown famine' in north

The EU foreign policy chief has underlined the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza as there is a "full-blown famine" in the north of Gaza.

"The much feared scenario has come true: according to World Food Program chief Cindy McCain, there’s full-blown famine in the north of Gaza, moving to the south," Josep Borrell said on X.

"The so far unheard demands by the international community must be listened to: UNSCR 2728 must be implemented fully and immediately," Borrel urged.

08:47 GMT — Israel to US: Rafah action required as Hamas refusing hostage deal

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said Israeli military action in Rafah is required due to Hamas' refusals of mediated proposals for a Gaza truce under which the Palestinian group would free some hostages.

Gallant also relayed that message in an overnight conversation with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

07:15 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah says fired dozens of rockets at Israeli base

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group has said it fired "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at an Israeli base in the occupied Golan Heights in retaliation for a strike in Lebanon's east.

Hezbollah fighters launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets" targeting "the headquarters of the Golan Division... at Nafah base", the group said in a statement, saying it was "in response to the enemy's attack targeting the Bekaa region".

06:44 GMT — Israeli army has started evacuating some neighbourhoods near the border in eastern Rafah, ahead of an expected ground assault in Palestine's southern city of Gaza today.

Israeli army spokesperson urged Palestinian residents and displaced persons in several areas east of Rafah to evacuate immediately towards the al Mawasi area, according to state television KAN.

"The estimate is around 100,000 people," a military spokesman told journalists when asked how many people were being evacuated.

Despite growing international opposition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to invade Rafah, home to more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

Rafah is the last remaining area in Gaza where Israel had not formally announced the entry of its troops to continue the onslaught against Palestinians.

06:22 GMT — US, Israeli defence chiefs discuss Israel-Hamas hostage talks

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant have spoke by phone about talks between Israel and Hamas on a hostage deal that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Austin and Gallant exchanged views on humanitarian assistance efforts and the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

"The Secretary reaffirmed his commitment to the unconditional return of all hostages and stressed the need for any potential Israeli military operation in Rafah to include a credible plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians and maintain the flow of humanitarian aid," Ryder said.

06:10 GMT — Israel bombs UNRWA building in Gaza

Israeli army has bombed a building belonging to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza local media reported.

Israel’s state broadcaster KAN said Israeli forces claimed the building was a "military command centre" used by the Palestinian group Hamas.

05:42 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill 6 Palestinians in Rafah, including 2 children

At least six Palestinians have been killed, including two children, and several others injured in Israeli air strikes in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

“At least six martyrs, including two children, one of them an infant, and others injured in varying degrees were brought to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah,” a medical source informed an Anadolu correspondent.

The correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to the Qeshta family on George Street opposite Haroun al-Rashid Mosque without prior warning, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

04:00 GMT —Gaza ceasefire a must in Israel hostage deal — Hamas

Hamas insists that any hostage swap deal with Israel must include a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the head of the resistance group’s international relations office has said.

In an interview with the Al Aqsa TV channel posted on Telegram on Sunday, Mousa Abu Marzouk revealed that there would be a meeting of Palestinian factions in China and they hoped it would lead to an end to any divisions.

China revealed last Tuesday that Beijing had recently hosted “national reconciliation” meetings between the two main Palestinian factions following similar talks in Moscow in February aimed at resolving internal disputes and divisions between them.

03:00 GMT — Thousands protest against Israel’s Gaza ‘genocide’ in Denmark

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Denmark as the country marked Liberation Day by protesting against Israel's war on Gaza.

The organisers of the demonstration in Copenhagen linked the protest directly with the struggle of Danish resistance fighters against the German occupation during the Second World War.

"We celebrate the liberation by demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza,” the movement, called "Everyone on the Streets for a Free Palestine," wrote in a Facebook post.

For our live updates from Sunday, May 5, click here.