Sunday, May 5, 2024

11:20 GMT – Gaza death toll climbs to 34,683

At least 34,683 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that 78,018 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed 29 people and injured 110 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

9:30 GMT – Positive progress made in Hamas-Israel talks: Egyptian media

"Positive progress" has been made in negotiations between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Egyptian state media said on Sunday, but warned against believing reported details of a possible deal.

"A high-level source confirmed that there is positive progress in negotiations regarding reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip," Egyptian Al Qahera News reported.

But the unnamed source added: "What has been published about the terms of the agreement in the media is inaccurate."

06:30 GMT — Gaza ceasefire talks to continue in Egypt amid Israeli attacks

Talks for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli onslaught in the besieged enclave are expected to resume today.

Palestinian group Hamas says it rejects any deal that fails to end the war in the Palestinian territory and accused Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu of "personally hindering" an agreement.

Earlier, Qatari, Egyptian and US mediators met a Hamas delegation in Cairo and a senior Hamas source close to the negotiations told AFP news agency there would be "a new round" of talks on Sunday.

05:44 GMT — 38 percent of Americans believe US doing too much to support Israel

Nearly four in 10 Americans said the US is doing too much to support Israel in the onslaught in Gaza. An April 25 - 30 survey of 2,260 adults by US News Ipsos revealed that Americans are divided on the US’ Israel policies.

The survey revealed that 38 percent said the US was doing too much to support Israel, 20 percent saw too little US support for Israel and 40 percent said Washington’s backing is about right.

It showed that 37 percent trust former President Donald Trump more than President Joe Biden to handle the issue; 29 percent trust Biden more, an eight-point gap.

05:00 GMT — OIC members call for immediate ceasefire in Israel's Gaza war

Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Egypt have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli onslaught in the besieged enclave.

The OIC summit started on Saturday in the Gambian capital Banjul.

The two-day summit, with the theme "Enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development," will address global issues, notably the current situation in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, which has so far killed over 34,600 people.

04:21 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian gatherings in West Bank

Illegal Jewish settlers have launched multiple attacks targeting Palestinian gatherings in Jericho and the northern Jordan Valley, according to a Palestinian government report that documented 347 settler attacks in the occupied West Bank in April.

The Al Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said in a statement that Israeli settlers twice attacked the Arab al Mleihat Bedouin community in northern Jericho.

“A group of extremist settlers invaded the Arab al-Mleihat community northwest of Jericho for the second time within one day," said the organisation supervisor Hassan Mleihat.

03:00 GMT — Albanians demand international community stop Israel's war on Gaza

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Albania have gathered in Tirana to demand the international community stop supporting Israel’s war on Gaza.

"Stop the genocide in Gaza!" protesters came together in Skanderbeg Square upon the call of non-governmental organizations and marched along First Zog Boulevard.​​​​​​​​​

Protesters condemned Israel's attacks on Palestinians and demanded the massacre be stopped.

For our live updates from Saturday, May 4, click here.