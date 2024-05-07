Tuesday, May 7, 2024

18:16 GMT — Gaza truce offer 'very far' from Israeli demands — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly rejected a Gaza ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas.

"Israel cannot accept a proposal that endangers the safety of our citizens and the future of our country," Netanyahu said in a video message.

He claimed that the "Hamas proposal" was meant "to sabotage the entry of our forces into Rafah."

"That did not happen," he said, insisting that the proposal was "very far from Israel's vital demands."

18:50 GMT — Israel's closure of Gaza crossings 'unacceptable': US

The US said the closure of border crossings into Gaza was "unacceptable," after Israel sent tanks into the southern city of Rafah and seized control of the crossing with Egypt.

"The crossings that have been closed need to be reopened, it is unacceptable for them to be closed," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

Jean-Pierre added that another crossing, at Kerem Shalom, was expected to reopen on Wednesday.

18:40 GMT — CIA Director back in Cairo for Gaza truce talks: sources

The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns returned to Cairo for talks aimed at reaching a truce and a hostage release in Gaza, a source with knowledge of the issue and Egyptian airport sources said.

The CIA declined to comment in line with a policy of not disclosing the director's foreign travel.

18:37 GMT — UN unable to supply humanitarian aid to Gaza: official

The UN noted that it cannot deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza following the closure of the Rafah andKarem Abu Salemborder crossings.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric cited the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' latest report during a news conference and stressed that evacuation orders by Israeli forces for Palestinians in eastern Rafah have "resulted in forced displacement of tens of thousands of people."

Emphasising that residents have been displaced multiple times in the past seven months, Dujarric said, "Civilians in Gaza must be protected and have their basic needs met."

18:20 GMT — Number of UNRWA workers killed in Israeli attacks rises to 188

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that the number of its employees killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 has risen to 188.

"As of 5 May, the total number of UNRWA colleagues killed since the beginning of hostilities is 188," UNRWA said in its recent report titled 'The Situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem', indicating "an increase of six" deaths since its previous report released on April 30.

The report added that the Israeli army continues its air, land and sea attacks on Gaza, resulting in increased civilian casualties, infrastructure damage and Palestinian displacement.

17:58 GMT — Hamas official warns of no ceasefire deal if Israeli aggression on Gaza continues

Hamas official Osama Hamdan warned that if Israel's military aggression continues in Rafah, there will be no ceasefire deal.

Hamdan's comments were made during a press conference in Beirut as a delegation from Hamas arrived in Cairo from Doha to continue ceasefire negotiations, a statement from the group said.

"We affirm that the military operation in Rafah, if carried out by Israel, will not be a picnic for the (Israeli) army," Hamdan said.

17:41 GMT — Israel settlers attack aid convoy en route to Erez crossing: Jordan

Jordan said illegal Israeli settlers attacked a humanitarian aid convoy on its way to Erez crossing in northern Gaza and "tampered with its contents" in the second such incident in less than a week.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said the convoy which goes through the Israeli-occupied West Bank from Jordan later managed to continue on its journey and reach its destination in war-devastated Gaza.

"Jordan holds Israel responsible for the attack by extremist settlers ... it constitutes a breach of its legal obligations as an occupying power," Qudah told Reuters news agency.

17:07 GMT — Hezbollah attacks north Israel with drones

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it attacked northern Israel including with "explosive-laden drones," a day after an assault claimed by the group killed two soldiers there.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged regular cross-border fire since October 7.

In recent weeks Hezbollah has stepped up its attacks, which it says are in support of Palestinians and its ally Hamas, and Israel's military has struck deeper into Lebanese territory.

17:03 GMT —Israel to 'deepen' Gaza offensive if Cairo talks fail — Gallant

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Tel Aviv was prepared to "deepen" its Gaza offensive if truce talks fail to secure the release of hostages Hamas holds in the Palestinian territory.

Israel is prepared to "make compromises" to get hostages out of Gaza, Gallant said after touring the Rafah area following an Israeli incursion at the Rafah border crossing in the territory's south.

But "if that option is removed, we will go on and deepen the operation," he warned in a statement.

Gallant's comments came after Israeli negotiators arrived in Cairo for the latest effort towards a hostage release and ceasefire in Israel's seven-month-old war.

16:46 GMT — White House hopeful Israel, Hamas can close 'remaining gaps'

The White House said it was hopeful Israel and Hamas could "close the remaining gaps" in their ceasefire talks, adding that Israel said its military offensive in Gaza's Rafah was limited in scope.

"A close assessment of the two sides' positions suggests that they should be able to close the remaining gaps, and we're going to do everything we can to support that process," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby said the fact that Israel, Hamas's mediator Qatar and CIA chief Bill Burns were all going to be present at the talks in Cairo indicated the talks were at an advanced stage.

"Everybody's coming to the table," the spokesman said in a call with reporters. "That's not insignificant."

16:44 GMT — Israel told US that Rafah operation was limited: White House

Israel told the United States its operation in Rafah was limited and designed to prevent weapons and funds from being smuggled into Gaza, White House national security advisor John Kirby said.

Talks on a hostage deal and ceasefire were resuming in Cairo on Tuesday with CIA Director William Burns attending and the two sides should be able to close the remaining gaps, Kirby added.

16:40 GMT — Patients, medics flee major Rafah hospital

Fearful medics and patients are fleeing a hospital in Rafah and transfers of the sick and injured via a border crossing with Egypt are at a standstill due to Israel's military attacks, doctors and residents said.

The Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital is located in an area of southern Gaza the Israeli army has designated a combat zone in a conflict that has seen repeated Israeli attacks on hospitals, with only a third still operational.

Israel justifies such attacks by saying that Hamas uses them for military purposes - a claim both hospital staff and Hamas deny.

15:08 GMT — Cairo talks 'last chance' for Israel to free hostages — Hamas

A senior Hamas official said that a delegation from the Palestinian group was due to leave for Gaza truce talks in Cairo, warning it would be Israel's "last chance" to release its hostages.

"This may be the last chance to recover the Israeli captives alive," said the official, requesting anonymity to discuss the negotiations.

The official said the Hamas negotiators had cancelled plans earlier Tuesday to travel from Doha to Cairo for negotiations after Israel's incursion across the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza, but that they would leave "shortly" for Egypt.

The official warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "decision to invade Rafah" indicated that "he and his army have made the decision to let the prisoners (hostages) die".

14:42 GMT — Israeli attack on Rafah shows it not acting in good faith: Türkiye

Israel's ground attacks on Gaza's Rafah city, a day after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal, show its government is not acting in good faith, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry spokesman said, adding Israel must immediately withdraw from the city.

In a post on social media platform X, spokesperson Oncu Keceli said Israel's operation came "amid such a positive development towards ending the destruction and massacre in Gaza," and said the status quo in Rafah and the border crossing must be restored without further delay.

"An offensive on Rafah will affect not only the region but the whole world. Israel must immediately withdraw from the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing," Keceli said.

14:39 GMT — Germany warns against 'major offensive' in Rafah

Germany warned against a "major offensive" in Rafah after Israel sent tanks into the city in southern Gaza, and called for crossings into the territory to be reopened.

"I warn against a major offensive on Rafah," said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on X, formerly Twitter.

"A million people cannot simply vanish into thin air. They need protection. They need more humanitarian aid urgently... the Rafah and Kerem Shalom border crossings must immediately be reopened."

14:01 GMT — Israel's takeover of Gaza crossing disrupts entry of medicine, Health Ministry warns

Israel's military takeover of the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza disrupts the entry of medicine into the besieged territory, Gaza's Health Ministry warned.

"The closure of the Rafah crossing prevented the entry of medicine, medical equipment and fuel needed for hospitals," the ministry said in a statement.

It said some 140 patients scheduled to leave through the crossing into Egypt on Tuesday for medical attention were prevented from leaving the enclave after the terminal’s closure.

14:00 GMT — UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for crossings into Gaza to be reopened immediately to allow essential aid in, and urged Israel to "stop any escalation" after it sent tanks into Rafah.

"Things are moving in the wrong direction. I am disturbed and distressed by the renewed military activity in Rafah by the Israel Defense Forces," he said.

"The closure of both the Rafah and Karem Shalom crossings is especially damaging to an already dire humanitarian situation. They must be re-opened immediately."

13:53 GMT — Egypt hosts Qatar, US, Hamas teams in Cairo: media

Cairo is hosting delegations from Qatar, the United States, and the Palestinian group Hamas in order to reach a comprehensive truce in Gaza, Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV said, citing a high-ranking source.

13:33 GMT — Al Jazeera to pursue legal action 'until the end' over Israel ban

Al Jazeera will look to pursue all possible legal action "until the end" to challenge Israel's ban on its operations there, the TV network's news director told AFP news agency in an interview.

The Qatar-based station was taken off air in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government voted on Sunday to shut it down over its coverage of the Gaza war.

Speaking on Monday, Al Jazeera English news director Salah Negm said the network would "follow every legal path," adding: "If there is a possibility of challenging that decision we are going to pursue it until the end."

12:48 GMT — US made clear to Israel its views on Rafah invasion — State Dept

The United States has made its views clear to Israel on a major ground invasion of Rafah, a State Department spokesperson said in Washington's first response since Israeli forces seized control of the border crossing with Gaza.

"We continue to believe that a hostage deal is in the best interest of the Israeli and the Palestinian people; it would bring an immediate ceasefire and allow increased humanitarian assistance into Gaza," the spokesperson said in an email.

12:22 GMT — 'Strong indications' Rafah relocation being done 'in violation of international law': UN human rights office

The UN human rights office said there are "strong indications" that Israel's forced displacement of people from the southern Gaza city of Rafah, under threat of Israeli attacks, is "being conducted in violation of international law."

"People are being forcibly relocated yet again, sometimes the fourth, fifth or sixth time to places that are not safe," OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

12:03 GMT — Iran hails Hamas's approval of Qatari-Egypt truce proposal

Iran welcomed Hamas's approval of a proposal drawn by Qatar and Egypt for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap with Israel.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani termed Hamas's response to the proposed ceasefire as "another manifestation of the resistance's political intelligence" and "its field strength."

Iran "supports the plan that has been presented for the realisation of the rights of the Palestinian people, including the immediate and permanent cessation of the attacks and crimes of the Zionist (Israeli) regime, the lifting of the cruel blockade on Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Israeli occupying forces from the Strip as well as the reconstruction of war ruins," he added in a statement.

11:53 GMT — Israeli negotiating team to head to Egypt for truce talks

An Israeli negotiating team will head to Egypt in the coming hours for talks on a ceasefire and hostage swap deal with Hamas, an Israeli official said.

"The team will go to Cairo to listen and ask questions as the gaps are wide," Israeli Channel 12 quoted the official as saying, without providing any further details.

Hamas said on Monday evening that it accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal drawn by Egypt and Qatar.

11:02 GMT — Israel attack on Rafah will make delivering aid even harder: Amnesty

Amnesty International has expressed concern over the ongoing Israeli invasion of Rafah, saying that any military action will worsen the flow of humanitarian aid.

"1.3 million people have fled to Rafah to seek shelter from Israeli bombs and attacks. They are crammed together in extremely poor conditions, with aid organisations struggling to help them," Amnesty's Denmark chapter said on X.

"Any military action will worsen their relationship further," it added.

10:51 GMT — Norway demands urgent ceasefire in Gaza

Norway has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, warning against an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide’s comments came after Tel Aviv claimed earlier that they have “operational control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossings,” after advancing during the night as their warplanes pounded residential homes.

“A ceasefire means the difference between life and death for many people on both sides of the conflict.

“The short-term goal of such an agreement is to bring an end to the immense suffering in Gaza,” Eide said.

10:33 GMT — Israel's invasion of Rafah undermines ceasefire effort: Hamas

Hamas has said that Israel's invasion into Gaza's Rafah undermines ceasefire efforts, after the Israeli army announced it took control of the Palestinian side of the crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

The group also called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop escalation in Gaza's Rafah.

10:20 GMT — IFRC calls for 'safe, unhindered access' to all parts of Gaza

Safe and unhindered access is needed in all parts of Gaza, Tommaso Della Longa, spokesman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has said.

The spokesman pointed to the lack of a safe zone in Gaza as a major problem, saying: "This leads to a lot of complexities when you deliver your humanitarian aid."

"We know, for instance, that entering northern Gaza is almost impossible," Longa said, noting the importance of access for humanitarian aid delivery.

10:17 GMT — Mid-level Israeli team heads to Cairo to assess Hamas position, Israeli official says

A team of mid-ranking Israeli officials will go to Cairo in the next few hours to assess whether Hamas can be persuaded to shift on its latest ceasefire offer, a senior Israeli official has said, reiterating that the proposal as it currently stands was unacceptable to Israel.

"This delegation is made up of mid-level envoys. Were there a credible deal in the offing, the principals would be heading the delegation," the official said.

10:14 GMT — Israel committed new war crime on Palestinian lands by launching ground attack on Rafah: Türkiye

Israel has committed a new war crime on Palestinian lands by launching a ground attack on Rafah, Türkiye’s vice president said.

“Israel, the day after Hamas approved the ceasefire proposal of Qatar and Egypt, carried out a ground attack on Rafah, adding yet another war crime to its record in Palestinian territories since Oct. 7,” said Cevdet Yilmaz on X.

He noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his partners who committed these crimes against humanity and those who remain silent will be held accountable eventually for their actions.

09:29 GMT — Gaza is 'choked off' from aid since crossing closures: UN agencies

UN agencies have said that the two main crossings into Gaza remain shut, virtually cutting off the enclave from outside aid with very few stores stationed inside the enclave.

The global agency's humanitarian office spokesperson Jens Laerke said at a Geneva press briefing that Israel had shut both the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings as part of its Rafah military operation.

"The two main arteries for getting aid into Gaza are currently choked off," he said, saying that UN agencies had very low stocks inside the Gaza Strip since humanitarian supplies are consumed straight away.

"If no fuel comes in for a prolonged period of time it would be a very effective way of putting the humanitarian operation in its grave," he added.

07:59 GMT — China urges Israel to 'stop attacking Rafah'

China has urged Israel to "stop attacking Rafah", after the Israeli army said it took "operational control" of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

"China... strongly calls on Israel to heed the overwhelming demands of the international community, stop attacking Rafah, and do everything it can to avoid a more serious humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

07:48 GMT — Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,789

At least 34,789 people have been killed in Gaza as Israel's war on the besieged enclave enters its eighth month, the Health Ministry said.

The tally includes at least 54 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 78,204 people have been wounded in Gaza since October 7.

07:16 GMT — More civilians will be killed in Israel's Rafah offensive 'whatever they say' : EU's Borrell

Israel's offensive on Rafah will likely kill more civilians and is being carried out despite explicit warnings against it from European Union member states and the United States, the EU's top diplomat has said.

"The Rafah offensive has started again, in spite all the requests of the international community, the US, the European Union member states, everybody asking (Israeli Prime Minister)Netanyahu not to attack", Josep Borrell told journalists.

"I am afraid that this is going to cause again a lot of casualties, civilian casualties. Whatever they say", he said, adding: "There are no safe zones in Gaza."

06:25 GMT — Israel claims control of Gaza's Rafah crossing ahead of invasion

The Israeli army has said it took "operational control" of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt and that its troops were "scanning the area."

"Right now we have special forces scanning the crossing... We have operational control of the area and other crossings and we have special forces scanning the area," the military said.

"We are only talking about the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing."

06:20 GMT — TwoIsraeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack

The Israeli army has said two of its soldiers were killed in a drone attack on northern Israel by the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The Israeli army said the drone attack targeting an Israeli army position near the Metula settlement took place on Monday afternoon.

The Israeli military statement said that it tried to intercept the drone, but failed leading to the killing of two soldiers and the injury of another.

06:15 GMT — HRW: Israel attack on Lebanon rescuers was 'unlawful'

Human Rights Watch has said an Israeli strike in Lebanon that killed seven first responders was "an unlawful attack on civilians", and urged Washington to suspend weapons sales to Israel.

"An Israeli strike on an emergency and relief centre" in the southern village of Habariyeh on March 27 "killed seven emergency and relief volunteers" and constituted an "unlawful attack on civilians that failed to take all necessary precautions", HRW said in a statement.

"If the attack on civilians was carried out intentionally or recklessly, it should be investigated as an apparent war crime," it added.

06:00 GMT — Gaza's Rafah crossing closed because of Israeli tanks, border authority says

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has been closed on the Palestinian side because of the presence of Israeli tanks, the spokesperson of the Gaza border authority.

Three humanitarian sources said that the flow of aid through the crossing is halted.

05:55 GMT — US president, Jordan's king discuss Gaza

US President Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah II have discussed the latest situation in Gaza, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

"They discussed the strong partnership between the US and Jordan. They also spoke about the situation in Gaza, of course, including efforts to secure the hostage deal and to get more humanitarian assistance to the civilians of Gaza," Kirby told reporters.

He added that Biden hosted the king for lunch at the White House.

In a statement, the White House confirmed that Biden and King Abdullah discussed the latest developments in Gaza and affirmed their commitment to work together towards an enduring end to the crisis.

05:42 GMT — Israeli tanks enter southern Gaza city of Rafah — report

Israeli tanks have entered the southern besieged Gaza city of Rafah, reaching as close as 200 metres from its crossing with neighbouring Egypt, a Palestinian security official and an Egyptian official told AP news agency.

The Egyptian official said the "operation" appeared to be limited in scope. He and Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV said Israeli officials informed the Egyptians that their troops would withdraw after completing the "operation."

The Egyptian official, located on the Egyptian side of Rafah, and the Palestinian security official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the press.

05:02 GMT — Israel kills at least 5 in Rafah strikes

Israel has killed at least five people after striking Rafah, a local hospital said, as Israel vowed to launch a vast ground invasion there.

The city's Kuwaiti hospital said it had received "five martyrs and several injured" after Israeli strikes.

The area is currently the site of intense Israeli military strike activity, according to witnesses and Palestinian security sources.

04:22 GMT — UN chief says ground invasion of Rafah would be 'intolerable'

A ground invasion of Rafah would be "intolerable," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said, calling on Israel and Hamas "to go an extra mile" to reach a ceasefire deal.

"This is an opportunity that cannot be missed, and a ground invasion in Rafah would be intolerable because of its devastating humanitarian consequences, and because of its destabilising impact in the region," Guterres said as he received Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

03:43 GMT — Qatari delegation to resume talks in Cairo

A delegation from Qatar will head to the Egyptian capital Cairo to resume indirect talks between Hamas and Israel on a ceasefire in Gaza and hostage swap deal.

"The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement [Hamas] sent on Monday to the mediators a response to their proposals that they put forward to Israel and the movement regarding the truce," Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

The ministry deemed Hamas's response as "positive."

03:20 GMT — Jordan says Israel's Netanyahu jeopardising ceasefire deal

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement by bombing Rafah.

"Tremendous effort has been made to produce an exchange deal that'll release hostages & realise a ceasefire. Hamas has put out an offer. If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest. Instead, he is jeopardising the deal by bombing Rafah," Safadi said on social media platform X.

Jordanian King Abdullah II, meanwhile asked US President Joe Biden that the Israeli attack on Rafah, where some 1.5 million Palestinians are internally displaced as a result of the war on Gaza, "threatens to lead to a new massacre."

02:30 GMT — Israel didn't negotiate with Hamas in 'good faith' — US official

Israel hasn't approached the latest phase of negotiations with Hamas in "good faith" to reach a ceasefire and still plans to invade Rafah, which the US is committed to stop, a US official familiar with truce negotiations told the Reuters news agency.

"[Benjamin] Netanyahu and the war cabinet have not appeared to approach the latest phase of negotiations [with Hamas] in good faith," the official told Reuters, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Hawkish Netanyahu is also under pressure from extremist partners in his coalition who demand invasion on Rafah and could collapse his far-right government if he signs onto a deal. But he also faces pressure from the families of hostages to reach a deal for their release.

02:00 GMT — Israel to send delegation to mediators to discuss 'Hamas proposal'

Israel's far-right government has said it will send a delegation to mediators to discuss a Gaza truce proposal accepted by Hamas, which it called "far from Israel's demands".

"Even though the Hamas proposal is far from Israel's essential demands, Israel will send a working-level delegation to the mediators," Netanyahu's office said in a statement after a war cabinet meeting, in which the statement also said the war cabinet agreed to invade Rafah.

