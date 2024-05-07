Met Gala: Tyla takes over the red carpet with dress made of sand
Met Gala: Tyla takes over the red carpet with dress made of sand
South African singer Tyla won accolades for her gown that was sculted on her body.
May 7, 2024

South African singer Tyla was among the standout stars as she made her debut at the Met gala, a high-profile fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 'Water' singer wore a gown made to look like sand using actual sand on fabric molded to her body.

Stars were told to dress in "Garden of Time" attire for the invite-only event on Monday night, known for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits.

Attendees walked a white-and-green carpet surrounded by lush foliage and white flowers up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tyla's strapless gown evoked the sands of time - right down to the hourglass purse - and was sculpted so tightly to her body that she had to be carried up the steps.

“We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala,” Tyla told Vogue magazine.

"The idea was crazy, and I loved it. I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at The Met,” the 2024 Grammys winner added.

The Met Gala is a benefit for the New York museum and marks the opening of its Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition.

This year's exhibition, called "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," will feature rare items that have been dormant in the Costume Institute's permanent collection, including designs so fragile that they will be displayed only through animation and screen projections.

The Johannesburg-born amapiano artist gained international fame last year with hit single 'Water' which won a Grammy for Best African Music Performance.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
