Leverkusen continue unbeaten streak into Europa final
Leverkusen beat AS Roma 4-2 on aggregate on Thursday to qualify for the Europa League final in a record-breaking fashion.
Bayer Leverkusen will play against Atalanta in the Europa League final at the Dublin Arena in Ireland on May 22. / Photo: AFP
May 9, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen staged a late comeback to move into the Europa League final with a 2-2 draw at home against AS Roma on Thursday to win 4-2 on aggregate as they set the longest unbeaten run in all competitions including European matches.

Leverkusen, who will meet Atalanta in the final, played their 49th match without defeat to surpass Benfica's record set from 1963–65 but they had to battle for the second leg draw.

Roma took the lead with a penalty from Leandro Paredes just before halftime after Jonathan Tah fouled Sardar Azmoun.

Paredes scored with another spot kick in the 66th minute after Adam Hlozek's handball.

Stanisic protects unbeaten record

With eight minutes remaining, a Leverkusen corner confused the visiting defence, leading to Gianluca Mancini inadvertently deflecting the ball into his own net at the far post.

Joseph Stanisic then secured Leverkusen's place in the record books deep into stoppage time with the equaliser after a skilful move into the box.

Leverkusen will play against Atalanta in the Europa League final at the Dublin Arena in Ireland on May 22.

SOURCE:Reuters
