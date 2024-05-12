Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 at the Old Trafford on Sunday to ensure the English Premier League (EPL) title race goes down to the wire.

Leandro Trossard scored the fixture's solitary goal in the 20th minute.

With a game left in the current season, Arsenal now have 86 points, one point ahead of Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Arsenal's last game will be at the Emirates Stadium against Everton on Sunday, May 19.

Title winners to be decided on Sunday

City will travel away to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, May 14 ahead of their final match of the current season against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

If both teams win their remaining matches, Manchester City will be crowned champions for a fourth consecutive season on Sunday.

If City draw against Tottenham on Tuesday, the EPL race would be breathtakingly decided on Sunday, as both teams would be level on points at 86 points.

As things are, Arsenal have a goal difference of 61, while City have a goal difference of 58, making the EPL title chase even more tightly contested.

