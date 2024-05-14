American musician and songwriter, Steveland Morris, popularly known as Stevie Wonder, says he has fulfilled one of his life's wishes after being granted Ghanaian citizenship.

The singer celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday in Ghana's capital, Accra, together with his family where President Nana Akufo-Addo presented him with papers of his new citizenship.

He will hold dual citizenship of both the United States and Ghana.

“I guess it’s just the lineage. I felt Ghana, I felt my civilisation was there and I was there where it began,” he said during the citizenship ceremony held at the presidential palace.

Ghana has since 2019 embarked on a campaign to invite members of the African diaspora to visit the country through its"Year of Return" initiative, which encourages descendants of slaves to "come home".

President Akufo-Addo praised Stevie Wonder for his contributions to music and his dedication to the African diaspora, a statement from the interior ministry said.

It said the singer was "thrilled to now call himself a Ghanaian citizen."

"The event will inspire further collaboration and exchange between Ghana and the African diaspora," the statement added.

The Grammy-winning artist is one the best-selling musicians. Wonder also campaigned to make Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a US holiday in 1980.

Ghana's "Year of Return" in 2019 saw record numbers of African-Americans and European Africans visiting the country for heritage tours. It commemorates 400 years since the first African slaves were said to have arrived in the US.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.