WORLD
2 min read
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
A US court has thrown out a $464 million civil penalty against President Donald Trump imposed by a judge who found he fraudulently inflated his personal worth, calling the sum "excessive."
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
Following the initial verdict, US President Donald Trump subsequently sought to challenge the civil ruling. / Photo: Reuters
August 21, 2025

A US court has thrown out a $464 million civil penalty against President Donald Trump imposed by a judge who found he fraudulently inflated his personal worth, calling the sum "excessive" but upholding the judgment against him.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled against Trump in February 2024, going on to order the mogul-turned-politician to pay $464 million, including interest, while his sons Eric and Don Jr. were told to hand over more than $4 million each.

The judge found that Trump and his company had unlawfully inflated his wealth and manipulated the value of properties to obtain favourable bank loans or insurance terms.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court upheld the verdict, but ruled that the size of the fine was "excessive" and that it "violates the Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution."

Recommended

Verdict can be appealed

State Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the initial case, could now appeal to the state's highest court, the New York Court of Appeals.

Following the initial verdict, Trump subsequently sought to challenge the civil ruling as well as the scale and terms of the penalty, which has continued to accrue interest while he appeals.

He has repeatedly condemned the case and the penalty as being politically motivated.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
Ghana singer Shatta Wale held in US fraud probe over Lamborghini purchase
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?
Türkiye rules out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Sudan begins rebuild of Khartoum amid devastating civil war
Egypt unveils rare artefacts recovered from Mediterranean Sea
Uganda strikes deal with Trump to take in US deportees
Niger floods drive thousands from their homes with at least 47 dead
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
ICC, other countries blast new US sanctions on court officials
At least 22 Nigeria boat accident victims presumed dead
US sanctions four ICC judges, deputy prosecutors over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us