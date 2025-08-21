Nigeria has deported 102 foreigners including 50 Chinese nationals convicted of "cyber-terrorism and internet fraud", an anti-graft agency in the west African country said Thursday.

One Tunisian was also among those repatriated since August 15, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement, with more deportations scheduled in the coming days.

The deportees were among 792 suspected cybercriminals arrested in a single operation in the affluent Victoria Island area of Lagos last December.

At least 192 of those arrested were foreign nationals, of whom 148 were Chinese, the EFCC said.

