AFRICA
1 min read
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
The deportees were among 792 suspected cybercriminals arrested in a single operation in Lagos.
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
The repatriated foreign nationals included 50 Chinese and one Tunisian. Photo / EFCC / Others
August 21, 2025

Nigeria has deported 102 foreigners including 50 Chinese nationals convicted of "cyber-terrorism and internet fraud", an anti-graft agency in the west African country said Thursday.

One Tunisian was also among those repatriated since August 15, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement, with more deportations scheduled in the coming days.

The deportees were among 792 suspected cybercriminals arrested in a single operation in the affluent Victoria Island area of Lagos last December.

At least 192 of those arrested were foreign nationals, of whom 148 were Chinese, the EFCC said.

Deceive victims

Recommended

The EFCC has busted several hideouts where young criminals learn scamming skills.

According to the agency, foreign gangs recruited Nigerian accomplices to find victims online through phishing scams, in which attackers typically try to deceive victims into transferring them money or revealing sensitive information such as passwords.

The scams target mostly Americans, Canadians, Mexicans and Europeans.

Experts also warn that foreign "cybercrime syndicates" have set up shop in the country to exploit its weak cybersecurity systems.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
Ghana singer Shatta Wale held in US fraud probe over Lamborghini purchase
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?
Türkiye rules out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Sudan begins rebuild of Khartoum amid devastating civil war
Egypt unveils rare artefacts recovered from Mediterranean Sea
Uganda strikes deal with Trump to take in US deportees
Niger floods drive thousands from their homes with at least 47 dead
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
ICC, other countries blast new US sanctions on court officials
At least 22 Nigeria boat accident victims presumed dead
US sanctions four ICC judges, deputy prosecutors over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us