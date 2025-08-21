Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has unveiled artifacts discovered in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea, including rare statues, pottery and jewelry that reflect civilizations that flourished thousands of years ago.

At the Alexandria National Museum, Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy and Alexandria Governor Ahmed Khaled inaugurated an archaeological exhibition titled “Secrets of the Sunken City Exhibition” in the presence of representatives of Egyptian and international media outlets, including Anadolu.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the exhibition, Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said this is the first time a temporary exhibition has been dedicated to underwater antiquities, running for six months.

Governor Khaled said the exhibition includes 86 rare artifacts from several sites across the governorate.