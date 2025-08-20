AFRICA
At least 22 Nigeria boat accident victims presumed dead
At least 22 people are presumed dead after the boat they were travelling on capsized in northwest Nigeria, the country's emergency agency said on Wednesday.
Nigeria's emergency agency says that at least 22 people are presumed dead a few days after their boat capsized in Sokoto state on August 17, 2025. / AP
August 20, 2025

The boat was carrying about 50 farmers and traders to a local market when it foundered midstream in northwestern Sokoto state on Sunday.

Twenty-five people were rescued shortly after the accident by emergency workers, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said, and three bodies were found on Tuesday.

Twenty-two people remain unaccounted for but rescue operations have ended, said NEMA's head of operations in Sokoto, Aliyu Kafindangi.

Search and rescue called off

"Search and rescue has been called off because it's expected that after 24 hours, there is no chance of finding any survivors," Kafindangi told local broadcaster Channels on Wednesday.

At least 16 farmers died in a similar accident in August 2024 when a wooden canoe carrying them to their rice fields capsized in Sokoto state.

SOURCE:AFP
