At least 22 people are presumed dead after the boat they were travelling on capsized in northwest Nigeria, the country's emergency agency said on Wednesday.

The boat was carrying about 50 farmers and traders to a local market when it foundered midstream in northwestern Sokoto state on Sunday.

Twenty-five people were rescued shortly after the accident by emergency workers, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said, and three bodies were found on Tuesday.

Twenty-two people remain unaccounted for but rescue operations have ended, said NEMA's head of operations in Sokoto, Aliyu Kafindangi.