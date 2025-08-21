Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has been taken into custody in Accra as part of a US investigation into his purchase of a Lamborghini.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, was interrogated on Wednesday in connection with a 2019 Lamborghini Urus that US authorities suspect was purchased with the proceeds of a $4 million fraud case in the United States, Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) said in a statement on Thursday.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the EOCO's office in Accra on Thursday, vowing to remain overnight until the singer is released from custody following hours of interrogation.

The probe is part of a wider US fraud probe involving Ghanaian national Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is serving a jail term in the United States, the agency added.

Questioning

The EOCO said the Lamborghini, which had already been seized by Ghanaian authorities earlier this year, is the subject of an order by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky authorising the US government to take possession of the car in Ghana as compensation.

The artist arrived at the EOCO on Wednesday afternoon and waited for his lawyer before questioning proceeded into the evening, according to the statement.