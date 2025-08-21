At least 47 people have been killed and over 56,000 displaced by flooding triggered by recent heavy rains in Niger, authorities said Wednesday.

The floods have affected 7,754 households in 339 neighbourhoods and villages, according to the General Directorate of Civil Protection.

“Some 30 people died after their houses collapsed while 17 drowned. In addition, the floods injured 70 people and caused the deaths of 257 head of cattle,” the directorate said in a statement.

The national committee in charge of flood prevention said it has started distributing food aid, targeting 3,776 families.