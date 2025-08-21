AFRICA
Niger floods drive thousands from their homes with at least 47 dead
Tens of thousands have been displaced by the floods that have destroyed homes and killed livestock, the authorities said.
Niger experienced heavy rainfall last year that affected over one million people. / Getty
August 21, 2025

At least 47 people have been killed and over 56,000 displaced by flooding triggered by recent heavy rains in Niger, authorities said Wednesday.

The floods have affected 7,754 households in 339 neighbourhoods and villages, according to the General Directorate of Civil Protection.

“Some 30 people died after their houses collapsed while 17 drowned. In addition, the floods injured 70 people and caused the deaths of 257 head of cattle,” the directorate said in a statement.

The national committee in charge of flood prevention said it has started distributing food aid, targeting 3,776 families.

The government has set aside 12 billion CFA francs ($21.3 million) to help families and individuals affected by floods across the country, according to authorities.

Flooding has emerged as one of the most destructive natural disasters globally, with Africa facing disproportionate impacts due to climate change, which has altered rainfall patterns.

In 2024, heavy rains impacted nearly 1.5 million Nigeriens in the country's eight regions.

