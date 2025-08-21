AFRICA
3 min read
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
New genetic studies have prompted the IUCN to reclassify Africa’s giraffes into four distinct species: Northern, Reticulated, Masai, and Southern giraffes.
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Giraffes-Conservation / AP
August 21, 2025

Giraffes are a majestic sight in Africa with their long necks and distinctive spots. Now it turns out there are four different giraffe species on the continent, according to a new scientific analysis released on Thursday.

Until recently, researchers regarded all giraffes across Africa as belonging to a single species. However, new data and genetic studies have led a task force of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to reclassify the tallest mammal on land into four groups: Northern, Reticulated, Masai and Southern giraffes.

Key studies have emerged in the past decade highlighting significant differences between the four species, explained the IUCN’s Michael Brown, a researcher in Windhoek, Namibia, who led the assessment.

Naming different giraffes matters because “each species has different population sizes, threats and conservation needs,” he said. “When you lump giraffes all together, it muddies the narrative.”

Northern giraffes – whose range includes parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and the Central African Republic – are under severe pressure from poaching and political instability. Masai giraffes in Kenya and Tanzania face pressure from habitat loss, as open savannas are converted to cattle pastures and fields.

Considering four giraffe species “is absolutely the right decision, and it’s long overdue,” said Stuart Pimm, a Duke University ecologist who wasn’t involved in the analysis.

While early research focused mainly on giraffes’ spot patterns, the updated classification draws on modern techniques, including detailed genetic datas and anatomical studies that revealed notable differences, such as variations in skull shape.

Recommended

What appear like horns sticking up from the foreheads of giraffes are actually permanent bony protrusions from the skull, different from deer antlers that are shed annually.

Over the past 20 years, scientists have also gathered genetic samples from more than 2,000 giraffes across Africa to study the differences, said Stephanie Fennessy at the nonprofit Giraffe Conservation Foundation, who contributed the research.

It used to cost tens of thousands of dollars to sequence each genome, but advances in technology have brought the cost down to about $100, making it more accessible to nonprofit and conservation groups, she said.

According to population estimates from the foundation, the most endangered giraffe is the Northern giraffe, with only about 7,000 individuals left in the wild.

“It’s one of the most threatened large mammals in the world,” said Fennessy.

Southern giraffes are the most populous species, with around 69,000 individuals. There are around 21,000 reticulated giraffes left in the wild, and 44,000 Masai giraffes, according to the foundation.

“If not all giraffes are the same, then we have to protect them individually,” Fennessy added.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
Ghana singer Shatta Wale held in US fraud probe over Lamborghini purchase
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?
Türkiye rules out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Sudan begins rebuild of Khartoum amid devastating civil war
Egypt unveils rare artefacts recovered from Mediterranean Sea
Uganda strikes deal with Trump to take in US deportees
Niger floods drive thousands from their homes with at least 47 dead
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
ICC, other countries blast new US sanctions on court officials
At least 22 Nigeria boat accident victims presumed dead
US sanctions four ICC judges, deputy prosecutors over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us