Uganda has entered an agreement with the United States to take in nationals from third countries who may not get asylum in the U.S. but are reluctant to return to their countries of origin, the foreign affairs ministry said on Thursday.
"This is a temporary arrangement with conditions including that individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors will not be accepted," Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, the ministry's permanent secretary, said in a statement.
Uganda becomes the latest African country to accept deported migrants from the US after Eswatini, South Sudan and Rwanda struck similar agreements with the US.
President Donald Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants in the US illegally and his administration has sought to ramp up removals to third countries.
Opponents have criticized the deportations as dangerous and cruel, since people could be sent to countries where they have no ties and do not speak the language.
The Supreme Court in June allowed the Trump administration to deport migrants to third countries without giving them a chance to show they could be harmed.