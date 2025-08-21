Uganda has entered an agreement with the United States to take in nationals from third countries who may not get asylum in the U.S. but are reluctant to return to their countries of origin, the foreign affairs ministry said on Thursday.

"This is a temporary arrangement with conditions including that individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors will not be accepted," Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, the ministry's permanent secretary, said in a statement.

Uganda becomes the latest African country to accept deported migrants from the US after Eswatini, South Sudan and Rwanda struck similar agreements with the US.