South Africa unemployment rate jumps in 2024 first quarter
High unemployment is a key political issue ahead of the national and provincial elections on May 29.
South Africans lament the low prospects in what should be Africa's most industrialised economy.   / Photo: Getty Images
May 14, 2024

South Africa's jobless rate rose in the first quarter of 2024, official data showed on Tuesday, a worrying sign for the government weeks before national elections.

The unemployment rate hit 32.9 percent between January and March, up by 0.8 of a percentage point from the previous quarter, national statistics agency StatsSA said.

"The number of unemployed persons increased by 330,000 to 8.2 million," it said.

High unemployment is a key political issue ahead of the national and provincial elections on May 29.

Low prospects

Young people in particular lament the lack of prospects in what is usually regarded as Africa's most industrialised economy.

Youth unemployment was 45.5 percent in the first quarter, up 1.3 percentage points from the previous three months.

In power since the advent of democracy in 1994, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has struggled to sustain support from the populace.

Beset by graft and mismanagement allegations amid a slumbering economy, if the party falls short of a parliamentary majority, it would be forced to seek coalition partners to remain in power.

SOURCE:AFP
