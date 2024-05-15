Guinness World Records has confirmed a one-year-old boy, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah from Ghana, as the new record holder for the youngest male painter.

His mother, Chantelle Eghan, who is also an artist, shared the news on social media.

‘’ My son Ace Liam is officially the @GWR title holder as the Youngest Artist. Thank you, Ghana, for your support in making this possible, she wrote on her X handle.

According to GWR, Ace-Liam's paintings use a technique that involves manipulating acrylic paint across a canvas using the hands and body to create unique and abstract artworks.

‘’We are thrilled to inform you that your application for youngest artist (male) has been successful, and you are now the Guinness World Records title holder,’’ GWR said in their congratulatory message to Ace.

To qualify for the record, Ace had to paint, participate in an exhibition, make sales, and provide evidence of the event, including media coverage and social media handles, his mother explained.

‘’Since his first artwork, entitled "The Crawl", he has completed another 20 paintings (and counting),’’ says GWR, who have been monitoring the boy's achievements.

Failed attempts

On social media, Ghanaians are celebrating Ace for finally getting a record attempt validated by Guinness World Records after several failed efforts by different Ghanaians.

In February, Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa shared that her attempt to enter the book of Guinness World Records (GWR) for the longest singing marathon by an individual had been disqualified.

Afua Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathonthat commenced at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and concluded at 7:00 a.m. on December 29. She sang for 126 hours, 15 minutes, according to her team.

Another Ghanaian, Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s effort to enter the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, was disqualified in March.

Record fever

In January, Failatuattempted to break the record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher by cooking non-stop for more than 227 hours.

Alan Fisher broke the record set by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who is this month celebrating her record validation, which unleashed a record-setting fever across the West African region.

Ace's painting not only set this painting record but has also been successful commercially.

He participated in his first group exhibition, "The Soundout Premium Exhibition," at the Museum of Science and Technology in Ghana, where a total of 10 of his artworks created between the ages of 6 months to 1 year and 4 months were displayed and put up for sale.

The record was held by Dante Lamb (USA), achieved at the age of three in 2003.

