More than 670 killed in Papua New Guinea landslide - UN
The massive landslide affected Maip-Mulitaka region in the early hours of Friday with more than 1,000 houses destroyed.
Massive landslide hits several villages in Papua New Guinea feared dead / Photo: AFP
May 26, 2024

More than 670 people are believed to have died after a massive landslide obliterated a village in Papua New Guinea, a UN official told AFP on Sunday.

"There are an estimated 150-plus houses now buried" said UN migration agency official Serhan Aktoprak, adding that "670-plus people are assumed dead".

"The situation is terrible with the land still sliding. The water is running and this is creating a massive risk for everyone involved," added Aktoprak, who is based in Port Moresby.

More than 1,000 people had been displaced from the once-bustling village, Aktoprak said, with food gardens and water supplies almost completely wiped out.

Mine road blocked

"People are using digging sticks, spades, large agricultural forks to remove the bodies buried under the soil."

The landslide has also blocked a road leading to the town of Porgera, which is home to a large gold mine.

The US and Australia have separately offered assistance to the Papua New Guinea government.

President Joe Biden and his wife expressed their concern for the affected people in a message.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canberra is ready to assist the government.

SOURCE:AFP
