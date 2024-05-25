WORLD
2 MIN READ
Landslide kills more than 300 in Papua New Guinea
The landslide, which hit the Maip-Mulitaka region in the early hours of Friday, also ripped out 1,182 houses in the Rural LLG area, according to local media.
Landslide kills more than 300 in Papua New Guinea
The landslide in Papua New Guinea buried killed more than 300 people. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 25, 2024

The death toll from a massive landslide in a remote region of northern Papua New Guinea has risen to more than 300, a lawmaker said on Saturday.

Aimos Akem, a member of parliament from Enga province, said the landslide that hit the Maip-Mulitaka region in the early hours of Friday also ripped out 1,182 houses in the Rural LLG area, local daily PNG Post Courier reported.

According to ground reports, he said the landslide buried more than 300 people and devastated six villages in the region.

The landslide destroyed Yambili village in Enga province, which is over 600 kilometres (372 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

Mark Ipuia, a local leader and former lawmaker from the region, said Yambali village is covered in large piles of rocks caused by the deadly landslide.

Foreign help

Emergency authorities have not confirmed the death toll yet.

The landslide has also blocked a road leading to the town of Porgera, which is home to a large gold mine.

The US and Australia have separately offered assistance to the Papua New Guinea government.

President Joe Biden and his wife expressed their concern for the affected people in a message.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canberra is ready to assist the government.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us