The behaviour of fans at the French Open 2024, which was brought into focus by Belgium's David Goffin's claim that he had chewing gum spat at him, has prompted a series of measures to clamp down on loutish behaviour.

"Alcohol has been allowed in the stadiums until now, but that's over," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told reporters.

Mauresmo said fans will be ejected if they throw something at a player and that "umpires have tighter, even more precise instructions on keeping the crowd under control."

"We're happy to see there's an atmosphere, emotions and that the spectators are there. However, we will be uncompromising with respect to the players and the game," said Mauresmo.

"If there's the slightest behaviour that oversteps the mark, it will be the exit," asserted Mauresmo, while acknowledging that "identifying the person is not always easy."

World Number 1 Iga Swiatek scolded spectators in her on-court interview for making noise during several points of her tense second-round win over Naomi Osaka.

Players advancing

Novak Djokovic reached the French Open last 32 for the 19th successive year on Thursday, defeating Spain's 63rd-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena in a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win.

The three-time champion, seeking a record 25th Grand Slam title, goes on to face 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic has defeated Musetti four times in five meetings.

However, the Italian gave the Serb a major scare at the French Open in 2021 when he won the first two sets of their last 16 clash before retiring injured in the decider.

"It was a difficult match against Roberto. He hit a lot of very good and precise shots," said Djokovic.

"The last game of the first set, I played really well and started to play at a higher level. At the end of the match, I was then playing very well."

Also easing through to the third round on another rain-hit day in the French capital were women's title contenders Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who effectively ended Rafael Nadal's French Open career in the first round, defeated Goffin 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories