BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Africa's biggest pay-TV told to offer Nigerians free service as fine
MultiChoice Nigeria is accused of defying a previous order to halt price increase.
Africa's biggest pay-TV told to offer Nigerians free service as fine
MultiChoice Group has not responded to the tribunal's ruling. Photo / Reuters
June 7, 2024

A Nigerian consumer tribunal fined the local unit of Africa's biggest pay-TV company MultiChoice Group 150 million naira ($107,142.86) on Friday for contempt of court and ordered the company to offer its subscribers one month of free service.

MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DSTV and GoTV in Nigeria, increased subscription rates by about 25% in May, drawing complaints from subscribers.

The decision by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) followed a lawsuit filed by subscriber Festus Onifade in April, who argued that MultiChoice's eight-day notice before the price hike was insufficient.

Friday's CCPT ruling comes after MultiChoice Nigeria defied a previous order to halt the price increase.

Court's authority

MultiChoice did not immediately respond to a request for comments and its lawyers have not yet indicated whether they will appeal the ruling.

The CCPT subsequently restrained MultiChoice from raising prices on April 29. However, the company challenged the court's jurisdiction and proceeded with the increase.

On Friday, the tribunal led by Justice Thomas Okosu asserted its authority over consumer rights cases and imposed the fine on MultiChoice for defying its order.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us