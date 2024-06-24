By Pauline Odhiambo

If emotion had a face and colour, what would it look like? Bright and breezy or dull and gloomy?

For South African artist Jason Langa, emotion is the colour blue — not the I-got-the-blues kind, but in a happy, am-doing-my-best sort of way.

"I use a lot of blue skin tones in my paintings to create that feeling of relatability," Langa tells TRT Afrika. "Knowing that each person uniquely reacts to a particular colour adds a layer of emotional appeal to my work and allows me to connect with people beyond the visual level."

According to Langa, the shades of blue in his paintings capture the essence of human beings facing various challenges and adapting to specific changes in their lives.

Capturing nostalgia

Langa's primary source of inspiration is the human ability to stay optimistic through challenging times.

"Lately, I've been inspired by the seasons of nature in comparison to the seasons of life because I feel they are very similar," explains the 27-year-old artist.

"When you find yourself in a season shorn of vibrance, such as winter, you can relate to that feeling of loss. But when flowers bloom in the spring and summer, it's back to abundance and a sense of restoration."

The shades of blue in Langa's oil and acrylic paintings create an emotional connection between his art and the viewer, who is prompted to imagine a world where things are constantly getting better.

Langa adds that being sensitive to the changing seasons and adapting accordingly to the myriad hues of life is the relatable experience his artistry attempts to embody.

"Capturing the nostalgia attached to each season is a reminder to enjoy whatever peace and happiness experienced at any given moment because that too shall pass," says the Johannesburg-based artist.

"Amidst the dominant blues I use in many of my paintings, I also infuse images of leaves and other greenery that represent growth and patience through every season."

Cartoons as friends

Like most artists, Langa discovered his creative side in his childhood. As an introverted kid, he would often draw some of his favourite cartoons to help him make friends.

"Seeing my drawings, kids my age became eager to talk to me about Ben 10 and other cartoon characters I could draw," he recalls. "And one day, when our high school art teacher told us about selling a painting for 30,000 rand (US $1,600), I started seriously thinking about taking up art as a career."

After high school, Langa took a three-year course in printmaking with an organisation called Artist Proof Studio.

Since then, he has sharpened his pencil drawing skills, gradually becoming an expert in the craft and exploring different art forms. He formally launched his art career in 2020.

Interpreting feelings

"I used to do only pencil drawings and got so good at it that one day I decided to challenge myself and pick up a brush instead," Langa tells TRT Afrika.

"Since I enjoy talking to people and engaging in meaningful conversations, many of these interactions inspire my paintings."

Most of Langa's works feature people close to him. Sometimes, strangers or acquaintances from his social circle pop up on his canvas.

"Something about the person or the conversation I have with them will stick with me long after meeting them," explains Langa.

"Social media also plays a role in my visual inspiration because that is where many people share their happy moments, which I try to reflect through my paintings."

Like many artists, Langa experiences a creative block while painting, a challenge he overcomes by communing with nature.

"The process is intuitive. I start by sketching the concept on canvas and let my creativity take over from there," he says.

"Sometimes, I will get stuck, and that's when I need to go outdoors to reinspire. Usually, when I return to the painting, I will have figured out a better way of interpreting the feeling I am trying to emulate on canvas."

Growing recognition

Langa's art has been featured in the magazine Glamour South Africa. In 2021, he worked with 14 other artists to pay homage to the essayist, musician, and liberation icon Nokutela Mdima-Dube.

"The project was a collaboration of 15 artists who employ different mediums. Each of us created our rendition of this woman figure with the help of reference images," he explains.

Iqhawe Magazine also featured Langa's art this year alongside works by various photographers, creative directors and other visual artists. Several other international organisations have exhibited his works.

Being recognised as an emerging artist nationally and internationally has bolstered Langa's confidence, encouraging him to paint more pieces appealing to human emotion.

His latest piece, titled "Golden Nostalgia", is inspired by Johannesburg winter sunsets and is being showcased at two exhibitions in the city.

"The inspiration for this piece came to me on my way to a store to buy art supplies. I saw the winter sunset, which gave me hope, reminding me of a time when I wasn't in a good headspace," he tells TRT Afrika.

"It's important to hold yourself and pull yourself together in whatever tough situation you may be in because things are bound to get better." In Langa's world of blue, the takeaway is always therapeutic.

