Wednesday, July 3, 2024

0330 GMT — Israel has carried out new air strikes on Gaza City, killing and wounding many Palestinian civilians, Palestinian official WAFA news agency said, with casualties being reported from Sheikh Radwan and Shujaeya neighbourhoods and in the east of Gaza City.

Earlier, Israel killed at least 12 civilians and wounded others in its air strike in Deir al Balah in central besieged Gaza, WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said the bodies of 12 people were brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah following an air strike by Israel on the Eslayyim family house in the city.

Israel killed three other civilians in the Al-Mansura area within the Shejaiya neighbourhood, and three others were also killed in western Rafah, the news agency said.

Medical sources told WAFA that the bodies of at least 31 civilians, including children and women, arrived at the enclave's hospitals since dawn.

0029 GMT — Israel's state prosecutor seeking to probe Ben-Gvir: report

Israeli State Prosecutor Amit Aisman is seeking to open a criminal investigation into National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for allegedly inciting violence against Palestinians in besieged Gaza in order to show the International Criminal Court (ICC) that it is holding Israeli officials to account for such actions, local media reported.

The official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that Aisman had asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara for permission to open a criminal investigation into Ben-Gvir.

The report said the decision now rests with Baharav-Miara, and the matter remains under discussion. However, it is unlikely that formal charges will be filed against Ben-Gvir even if an investigation is initiated.

"The investigation will result in an indictment," the report cited an unnamed source inside the Attorney General's office as saying.

0002 GMT — US has 'undeniable complicity' in Gaza war killings

A dozen former US government officials who quit over US support for Israel's war in besieged Gaza accused President Joe Biden's administration of "undeniable complicity" in the killing of Palestinians in the enclave.

In a joint statement, the 12 former government officials said the administration was violating US laws through its support for Israel and finding loopholes to continue shipping weapons to its ally.

2100 GMT — Houthis to free UN workers accused of spying for Israel, US

The Yemeni Houthi group announced that it would release detained UN employees who have been proven innocent of espionage for the US and Israel.

The announcement came after a meeting in the capital, Sanaa, between Abdulaziz bin Habtour, head of the Houthi government that is not internationally recognised, and Peter Hawkins, the acting UN humanitarian coordinator and UNICEF representative in Yemen, according to the group-run Saba news agency.

However, the news agency did not specify how many of the 17 UN employees in custody have been cleared of espionage charges.

"The UN employees proven clear of charges related to a US and Israel spy network and will be released," Habtour said in the announcement.

The Houthi leader also highlighted the need to strengthen partnerships with various international and humanitarian organisations operating in Yemen, taking into account the exceptional circumstances the country is currently facing.

2108 GMT — Israel kills 4 in occupied West Bank drone strike

Israel has killed at least four people in the occupied West Bank's Nur Shams camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Sources at the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarem told the Palestinian news agency WAFA that four young men succumbed to critical wounds they sustained after being targeted in an Israeli drone attack.

The Ministry of Health identified the four slain Palestinians as Yazid Sa’ad Adel Shafe’, 22, Nemer Anwar Ahmad Hamarsheh, 25, Mohammed Yasir Raja Shahadeh, 20 and Mohammed Hassan Ghanem Knoh, 22.

