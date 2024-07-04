Thursday, July 4, 2024

06:00 GMT –– 9 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on civilian buildings

Nine civilians were killed, and others were injured in overnight Israeli air strikes on Gaza City.

Five members of the same family, who were brought to the Al Ahli Arab Hospital, were killed in one of the Israeli air strikes on an apartment in central Gaza City.

Paramedics also recovered four bodies in addition to several wounded from under the rubble of an apartment in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City.

05:20 GMT — Hamas sends new 'ideas' to Qatari mediators

The Hamas resistance group has said it has sent new "ideas" to Qatari mediators aimed at ending the nearly nine-month Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza.

Israel confirmed that it was "evaluating" Hamas "comments" on a deal to free its hostages in the Palestinian territory and would reply.

Hamas also said that its leader Ismail Haniya conducted calls with Qatari and Egyptian mediators as well as Turkish officials around its ideas to reach the truce deal with Israel.

Meanwhile a senior State Department official told TRT World that Hamas has delivered a response to Israel concerning Biden’s Gaza ceasefire plan, and the success of these negotiations hinges on PM Benjamin Netanyahu's ability to rally his cabinet's support.

04:45 GMT — US claims to have destroyed 2 Houthi radar sites

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has claimed its forces destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in the past 24 hours.

CENTCOM said the forces also destroyed two uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea.

"It was determined the radar sites and USVs presented imminent threats to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," it added.

03:55 GMT — Israel kills at least four in Gaza City

Israel has struck a residential building in Gaza City, killing at least four Palestinians and wounding eight.

Gaza Civil Defence issued a statement saying: "Our teams retrieved four martyrs and eight injuries following the targeting of a residential building by Israeli occupation aircraft."

The six-story residential building belongs to the Saad family in the al-Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City, added the civil defence.

03:20 GMT — Israel claims to have killed a senior Hezbollah commander

Israel claimed it killed a senior commander in the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah, the second top field leader killed in less than a month, and the group said it retaliated by firing scores of rockets at Israeli military positions near the border.

The Israeli military estimated that around 100 rockets were fired, and said there were no reports of casualties.

02:30 GMT — UN struggling to get aid to 250,000 Palestinians who fled Khan Younis

Many of the 250,000 Palestinians that Israel threatened to target if they do not flee from besieged Gaza's second-largest city, Khan Younis, are heading toward already overcrowded areas near the sea where there is not enough water and no toilets, a senior UN official said.

Andrea De Domenico, head of the UN humanitarian office for the occupied Palestinian territories, told reporters that it is "a major challenge" to even bring food to the two main places Palestinians are going: Muwasi, the coastal area designated by the Israeli army as a safe zone, and the nearby city of Deir al Balah.

He stressed that Gaza is unique – "the only place in the world where people cannot find a safe refuge and can't leave the frontline." Even in so-called safe areas, there are bombings, he said in a news conference from Jerusalem.

