AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kagame accuses 'outsiders' of harming Rwanda's progress
The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, has accused "outsiders" of harming his country's socio-economic progress.
Kagame accuses 'outsiders' of harming Rwanda's progress
Paul Kagame will be seeking a fourth term as Rwanda's president in the July 15, 2024 elections. / Photo: Reuters
July 4, 2024

Rwandan President Paul Kagame accused "some outsiders" of spoiling what Rwanda has built over the last three decades, as the country celebrated the 30th anniversary of the country's liberation on Thursday.

The Liberation Day marked every July 4 is the day when the then-rebel group under Kagame captured the capital Kigali and stopped the genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group in 1994.

"A few people outside still do not understand Rwandans. Some of them even try to spoil what we are building, and we see it.

"But all those negative efforts produce no results. They are just words on the internet, or statements somewhere from different high offices, with no power over us at all," Kagame told the audience at a newly renovated national stadium in Kigali.

Fostering Rwanda's unity

He said Rwandans' values have become ingrained in them and nothing can take that away from them.

Kagame has been credited with fostering Rwandan unity and peace, as well as establishing Rwanda as one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.

However, his administration has faced criticism from Human Rights Watch over its human rights record and crackdown on opposition, which the government denies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us